140 years after, Asari Dokubo vows to return Rivers community to global map

By Daniel Abia – Port Harcourt

The Paramount Ruler of Elem Kalabari in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo, has vowed to restore the ancient kingdom to international prominence—140 years after it was abandoned.

It will be recalled that Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, presented a staff of office to Dokubo in December, officially recognizing him as the traditional ruler of Elem Kalabari, regarded as the ancestral home of all Kalabari communities.

Speaking during an event marking his 61st birthday held in the community, Dokubo declared his commitment to people-oriented development and revitalization of the once-renowned kingdom.

“What we are going to do, nobody has imagined. Even if I say it now, you won’t believe it. We have started. You can now walk freely here. After 140 years of abandonment, the kingdom has come alive,” he said.

“Elem Kalabari is an integral part of the Kalabari nation. There cannot be a king in Elem Kalabari; I am the head of Elem Kalabari under the King of Kalabari. From 1444 to 1885, this place was globally recognized until it was formally evacuated. But our return is ordained by God, and we are going to put Elem Kalabari back on the global map.”

Also speaking at the event, Hon. Sobomabo Jackrich, Chairman of the Organising Committee, noted that the birthday celebration also marked five months since their return to the once-deserted community.

“Five months ago, this land was a forest, occupied only by a few individuals, possibly bunkerers. Today, it has been transformed. This is not just talk—it’s a visible reality. For five months, we’ve had no hitches, no challenges, and projects have been ongoing. God has been faithful,” Jackrich stated.

The event marks a symbolic turning point for the community and reflects a renewed vision for its cultural and infrastructural revival.