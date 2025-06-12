12 travellers abducted by gunmen in Benue, one rescued as search intensifies

The Nigeria Police Force

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least 12 passengers travelling in a Benue State-owned Benue Links bus were reportedly abducted by armed men on Sunday evening near Eke, along the Ugbokolo-Otukpo Road in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The bus, with registration number 14B-143BN, was en route to Makurdi from Abeokuta when it was ambushed around 6:30 p.m. by the attackers. After robbing the occupants, the gunmen marched them into a nearby forest, eyewitnesses said.

According to local reports, only one passenger managed to escape the abduction and reported the incident at the Eke Police Station.

In an official statement, Benue Links Nigeria Limited described the incident as “unfortunate” and confirmed that the vehicle was discovered abandoned by the roadside with some passengers’ luggage, but the driver and 11 other passengers were missing.

“Benue Links Nigeria Limited regrets to inform the public of an unfortunate incident involving one of our buses attacked while en route Makurdi from Abeokuta. The vehicle departed with 12 passengers and the driver. One passenger escaped and reported that the bus was ambushed by armed kidnappers,” the company’s Information Officer, Johnson Ehi, stated.

The company condemned the attack and assured the public that it was working closely with security agencies to secure the safe return of the victims.

“We commend the swift response of law enforcement agencies and remain confident in their efforts to bring the situation to a safe resolution,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command confirmed the abduction in a statement issued by its spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet. The police said that joint tactical teams, along with the military and the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, had been deployed to the area.

“On arrival at the scene, the operatives combed the surrounding forest and successfully rescued one of the victims, identified as Paul Terns, who managed to escape from the kidnappers,” the police stated.

Additional reinforcements have been sent to the area as the search for the remaining abducted passengers continues.

This incident adds to growing security concerns along intercity routes in Benue and other parts of Nigeria, where kidnappings for ransom have become increasingly common. Authorities have called for calm and urged anyone with useful information to assist ongoing rescue efforts.