12 travellers abducted by armed men in Benue community

•Transport coy describes incident as unfortunate; says efforts on to rescue victims

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—No fewer than 12 passengers of state government-owned Benue Links bus have been abducted by armed men, while on transit near Eke, on Ugbokolo-Otukpo Road, in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the bus, which was conveying the passengers from Abeokuta, Ogun State, was waylaid, on Sunday, at about 6:30pm., by the armed bandits who, after robbing the occupants, marched them into a nearby forest.

Confirming the development, the management of Benue Links in a statement by its Information Officer, Johnson Ehi described the incident as unfortunate.

The statement read: “Benue Links Nigeria Limited regrets to inform the public of an unfortunate incident involving one of her buses, with Registration Number 14B – 143BN, which was attacked while en route Makurdi from Abeokuta. The attack occurred about 6:30p.m of Sunday, at Eke Elengbecho, in Okpokwu LGA.

“The vehicle, which departed Abeokuta with 12 passengers and the driver, was later discovered by the roadside at Eke with some of the passengers’ luggage.

“However, the driver and 11 passengers were missing. One passenger managed to escape and reach the Eke Police Station and reported that the bus was ambushed by armed kidnappers.

“Benue Links Nigeria Limited strongly condemns the attack on her vehicle and passengers by criminal elements. We stand in solidarity with the families and loved ones of those affected, and we assure the public that we are actively collaborating with security agencies, who are working diligently to secure the safe return of the abducted passengers and the driver.

“We also commend the swift response of law enforcement agencies and express confidence in their ongoing efforts to bring this distressing situation to a safe and prompt resolution.”

Meanwhile the Benue State Police Command in a statement on the development, by its Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet disclosed that one of the passengers had been rescued while search for others was ongoing.

The command confirmed that it was already investigating the suspected kidnap case “where a Hummer Bus with registration number 14B-43BN packed by the road in Ugbokolo. On receipt of the information Police Tactical Teams, the military and Benue State Civil Protection Guard arrived the scene.

“They combed the bush and rescued one Paul Terns, who escaped from the hands of the suspected kidnappers. Additional reinforcement, have been sent to the location to locate other passengers as soon as possible.”