10th Senate passed 96 of 844 introduced bills, adopted 18 petitions in two years – Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, says the 10th Senate has passed 96 bills out of a total of 844 bills introduced within its first two years. He said that the Senate also adopted 18 petitions out of the 80 received.

Akpabio made this known on Thursday during a joint session of the National Assembly to celebrate 2025 Democracy Day.

He said that the 10th National Assembly had played its part with diligence and distinction.

“From its inception, the 10th Senate demonstrated a renewed vigour for addressing the country’s complex challenges through purposeful legislation.

“This commitment is reflected in its extraordinary output: a total of 844 bills have been introduced within its first two years—an unprecedented figure.

“This figure underscores the Senate’s proactive posture in tackling pressing national issues.

“Out of this impressive volume, 107 bills are currently at the committee stage, undergoing the necessary scrutiny and stakeholder engagement that ensures quality legislation.

“Two hundred and six bills are awaiting first reading, reflecting a robust pipeline of legislative ideas prepared for formal introduction, and 409 bills have advanced to second reading.

“Notably, the Senate has passed 96 bills, a record for any Nigerian Senate at this stage of the legislative cycle.

“Even more significantly, 52 of these bills have been assented to by the president, translating into enforceable laws that will shape governance, economic development, public welfare, and national security.

“These bills include the National Education Fund, Local Government Autonomy Bill, Regional Development Commission, Tax Reform, University and Tertiary Institutions, Agricultural Institutions bills, etc.”

Akpabio said that the upper chamber had acted decisively on 26 executive bills, showcasing a healthy balance of cooperation and oversight in its engagement with the executive arm.

“These executive-sponsored legislations address key policy areas and benefit from the Senate’s thorough review and refinement before passage.”

The senate president said that beyond bills, the 10th Senate had received a total of 80 petitions from citizens and civil society.

“This is a testimony to public trust in the institution. Of these, 18 petitions have been fully adopted, providing redress, transparency and institutional accountability,” he said. (NAN)