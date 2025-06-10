10-year-old boy kills father, injures brother in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – A 10-year-old boy has accidentally killed his father, Inspector Okolie Amechi, with a service rifle assigned to the police officer.

The Anambra State Police Command, confirming the incident, described it as a case of accidental discharge and expressed deep sadness over the tragic event.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the boy was unaware of the condition of the AK-47 rifle assigned to his father.

He pulled the trigger, fatally striking Inspector Amechi in the back. The bullet also injured the officer’s second child in the hand.

“Regrettably, Inspector Amechi was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty at the hospital, while the second victim is responding to treatment,” Ikenga said.

He added that the AK-47 rifle has been recovered and the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue.

The command offered condolences to the family and friends of the late inspector and wished the injured child a speedy recovery.