10 passports with highest visa-free travels in 2025

The Henley Passport Index 2025 has been released, revealing the latest global standings in passport strength based on visa-free travel access.

Once again, Singapore claims the top spot, with its citizens enjoying visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to

195 destinations: the most in the world. Japan follows closely behind with 193 destinations, while many European nations dominate the top ranks.

The index, compiled by Henley & Partners, evaluates passports based on the number of destinations holders can access without a prior visa. It also sheds light on changing trends in global mobility, diplomatic reach, and international cooperation.

Shifting Global Mobility

While countries like Singapore, Japan, and a cohort of European nations continue to offer extensive travel freedom, others like the United States and United Kingdom are experiencing a decline.

The U.S., once ranked 2nd, has now dropped to 9th, while the U.K. has slipped from the top spot in 2015 to 5th in 2025.

Meanwhile, China has made major strides: jumping from 94th to 60th, with its citizens now enjoying visa-free access to 58 countries. The United Arab Emirates also continues its upward trajectory, rising to 10th place, with access to 185 destinations, a gain of 72 since 2015.

At the other end of the spectrum, countries like Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq remain at the bottom due to limited visa-free access and strained diplomatic relations.

Top 15 Most Powerful Passports in 2025

(Ranked by number of visa-free destinations)

Singapore – 195 Japan – 193 Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Spain – 192 Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden – 191 Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, United Kingdom – 190 Australia, Greece – 189 Canada, Malta, Poland – 188 Czechia, Hungary – 187 Estonia, United States – 186 Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia, United Arab Emirates – 185

10 Least Powerful Passports in 2025

(Ranked by lowest number of visa-free destinations)

Afghanistan – 26 Syria – 27 Iraq – 31 Pakistan, Yemen – 33 Somalia – 35 Nepal – 39 Bangladesh, Libya, Palestinian Territory – 40 North Korea – 41 Eritrea – 42 Sudan – 43

Vanguard News