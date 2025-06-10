10 most expensive footballers in the world as Lamine Yamal climbs top

Barcelona’s Spanish forward #19 Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Spanish league football match between RCD Espanyol and FC Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, on May 15, 2025. (Photo by MANAURE QUINTERO / AFP)

The latest player valuations have unveiled the top 10 most expensive footballers in the world with only two Premier League stars feature on the list.

This summer’s Club World Cup introduced a unique two-phase transfer window.

The first stage ends on June 10, before reopening from June 16 through to September 1, giving clubs two windows to act.

As teams eye big moves, the updated valuations offer insight into the financial weight behind the world’s most elite footballers.

Real Madrid’s Dominance

Real Madrid continue their tradition of attracting world-class footballers, with four players appearing in the top 10 most expensive footballers. Among them is 26-year-old Federico Valverde, who ranks 10th at £110 million.

Just above him are three 22-year-old midfielders: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), and Pedri (Barcelona): each valued at £118 million. Pedri’s stock rose notably thanks to Barcelona’s La Liga win and Champions League semi-final appearance.

Liverpool are reportedly targeting Wirtz, though Bayer Leverkusen remain firm on a valuation closer to £126 million.

Premier League’s Two Representatives

Only two footballers from the Premier League made the list. Bukayo Saka, 23, is ranked sixth with a valuation of £126 million, while Erling Haaland, despite a slight drop in value, is tied for second at £152 million.

A New Name at the Top

Barcelona’s 17-year-old phenom Lamine Yamal is now the most valuable footballer in the world. After a stellar season, his valuation has surged to £169 million. Yamal recently signed a new contract with Barcelona, earning an estimated £33.5 million per year — solidifying his status as football’s brightest young star.

Just Missed the Cut

Close contenders who didn’t make the top 10 include Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, and Alexander Isak, all valued at £102 million. Michael Olise, now worth £85 million, has climbed into the global top 20.

Lamine Yamal – Barcelona – £169 million Erling Haaland – Manchester City – £152 million Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid – £152 million Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid – £152 million Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid – £143 million Bukayo Saka – Arsenal – £126 million Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich – £118 million Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen – £118 million Pedri – Barcelona – £118 million Federico Valverde – Real Madrid – £110 million

