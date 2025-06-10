10 feared dead, others injured in Oyo road accident

By Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

NO fewer than 10 people were feared dead in a road accident that occurred at Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday.

Vanguard gathered that the accident involved three articulated trucks and a commercial Micra car.

One of the eyewitnesses said one truck lost control and rammed into other vehicles, leading to commotion in the area.

Men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were sighted at the Challenge area of Ibadan moving some of the victims to the hospital.

A man, Aderogba Daniel, told Vanguard that the affected vehicles were coming from the Iwo road end when one of the trucks lost control and veered off the road.

As of the time of filing this report, the driver of the Micra car was still trapped under the truck.

“In a bid to help the victims, some passersby made desperate efforts to get them out. Some people were using cutlasses to cut the Micra car to rescue the driver who was motionless.

“Not quite long, some officials of the FRSC got to the scene, helping the injured to the hospital,” said Mr Aderogba.

One of the FRSC officials promised to speak on the accident later.

“From the way I saw the victims, I doubt if the casualty figure could be less than 10,” he said.