10 countries with the largest population of Nigerians

By Igwe Patrick

Nigerians are everywhere you look. Whether for better opportunities, education, or to start afresh, Nigerians have found their way into every corner of the globe. From the lively streets of São Paulo to the bustling avenues of Berlin, Nigerians continue to leave their mark, contributing to their host countries in various ways.

Wherever they go, Nigerians carry with them the values of hard work, resilience and commitment to success. It’s clear that the Nigerian spirit knows no borders and our people will continue to shine wherever they are.

Here are 10 countries that have the largest Nigerian population:

1. United States

The United States stands as the home to the largest Nigerian population outside Nigeria. Around 360,000 Nigerians live in America today, with the largest communities in cities like Houston, New York, and Atlanta. Nigerians in the US are making waves in nearly every sector, from healthcare to technology to entertainment. Known for their hard work and academic excellence, Nigerians in America are among the most successful immigrant groups. Their contributions to the economy, business and culture cannot be overstated, and they continue to inspire with their resilience.

2. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has long been a destination of choice for Nigerians, with over 215,000 Nigerians calling the UK home. With historical ties to Nigeria dating back to colonial times, the relationship between the two countries has always been strong. London, especially South London, is where you’ll find a large concentration of Nigerians, bringing their culture, food and entrepreneurial energy. From thriving businesses to academic excellence, Nigerians in the UK are playing a key role in the country’s workforce, and their influence in areas like music and fashion is becoming more noticeable by the day.

3. Italy

Italy may not be the first country you think of when you consider the Nigerian diaspora, but with around 119,400 Nigerians living there, it has become a significant destination. Many Nigerians initially moved to Italy for work opportunities, and today, cities like Rome, Milan and Turin house a strong Nigerian presence. Though integration hasn’t always been easy, with challenges in employment and some discrimination, the Nigerian community in Italy has grown and thrived. Many Nigerians have set up businesses, churches and cultural centres to support one another and maintain ties with home.

4. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is a popular destination for Nigerians looking for business opportunities and a higher standard of living. With about 100,000 Nigerians in the UAE, many are working in industries such as real estate, hospitality, and fashion. The city’s tax-free environment and luxury lifestyle make it an attractive option for ambitious Nigerians looking to start their own businesses or advance in their careers. Though challenges such as visa restrictions and recent changes to laws have affected some, Nigerians in the UAE continue to rise and shine in the business world.

5. Brazil

Brazil, the largest country in South America, has seen a steady increase in its Nigerian population, with around 90,000 Nigerians living there. The majority of Nigerians in Brazil are based in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, where they are pursuing business and educational opportunities. The connection between Nigeria and Brazil goes beyond mere numbers, as both countries share a love for football, music and food. With a relatively low cost of living and growing job prospects, Brazil has become an appealing option for Nigerians looking to start over or explore new opportunities.

6. Germany

Germany is home to around 83,000 Nigerians, and the country has become a top destination for those seeking higher education and better job prospects. German cities like Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich house many Nigerians who are contributing to the country’s economy in fields like engineering, healthcare and IT. The country’s strong education system attracts many Nigerian students and many eventually decide to stay and work in Germany after completing their studies. The Nigerian community in Germany is well-established, and their contributions are increasingly recognised across different industries.

7. Canada

Canada is a top choice for Nigerians seeking a better life, with approximately 70,000 Nigerians residing there. The country’s immigrant-friendly policies and high standard of living make it an attractive destination, especially for students and skilled workers. Cities like Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver are home to large Nigerian communities. Nigerians in Canada are well-known for their pursuit of education and career success, and they’ve made significant contributions in fields like healthcare, finance and technology. As the community grows, so does its influence in shaping Canadian society.

8. Spain

Spain has become an increasingly popular destination for Nigerians, with around 70,000 Nigerians living in the country. Cities such as Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia are home to growing Nigerian communities, many of whom moved to Spain for work or educational opportunities. Spain’s relatively stable economy and lower cost of living compared to other European countries have made it a viable option for Nigerians seeking new opportunities. Nigerian-owned businesses are becoming more common, and cultural events that celebrate Nigerian heritage are regularly held across the country.

9. South Africa

South Africa continues to be one of the most popular destinations for Nigerians within Africa, with an estimated 31,000 Nigerians living there. Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town are home to thriving Nigerian businesses and a growing number of professionals. Many Nigerians moved to South Africa to take advantage of the economic opportunities, particularly in trade, education and entertainment. Despite occasional xenophobic tensions, Nigerians in South Africa continue to grow their influence and contribute to the local economy, with many running businesses and excelling in various sectors.

10. France

France is home to a sizable Nigerian community, with around 30,000 Nigerians living in the country. Paris and Marseille are key centres for the Nigerian diaspora in France, where many Nigerians arrived for education or work opportunities. The Nigerian community in France has integrated well into French society, with Nigerians active in industries such as healthcare, business and the arts. The country’s vibrant music and fashion scenes have provided Nigerians with platforms to showcase their talents and make an impact on a global scale.