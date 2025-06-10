10 countries hiring Nigerians, other foreign workers in 2025 with easy visa process

In 2025, the global race for skilled talent is intensifying as many countries grapple with labour shortages across key industries, prompting changes to visa policies to attract and retain foreign professionals.

In response, countries such as Canada, Japan, Australia, and Germany are expanding their immigration and visa pathways to attract foreign professionals.

According to TravelBiz, sectors like technology, healthcare, construction, and caregiving are seeing especially high demand in top destinations.

These countries aren’t just offering jobs—they’re also providing opportunities for long-term residency or even a pathway to citizenship.

Top 10 Countries Hiring Foreign Workers in 2025

1. New Zealand

New Zealand is streamlining immigration to address urgent gaps in its workforce.

In-demand roles: Civil Engineers, Registered Nurses, Plumbers, IT Professionals

Visa Pathway: Green List Straight to Residence Visa – direct pathway to permanent residency for critical occupations.

2. Spain

Spain has simplified work visa procedures to combat labour shortages.

Top roles: Construction Workers, Agricultural Labourers, Hospitality Staff

Visa Programs: Seasonal Worker Visa, General Long-Term Work Visa

3. Singapore

Asia’s innovation hub is actively hiring digital and biomedical professionals.

High-demand jobs: Biomedical Scientists, Software Developers, AI & Machine Learning Experts

Visa Options: Employment Pass (for professionals), S Pass (for mid-skilled workers)

Applicants should check the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) website for guidelines.

4. Romania

Romania is scaling up its workforce by issuing thousands of visas to foreign workers.

Key sectors: Construction, Agriculture, Hospitality

Visa Update: 100,000 annual guest worker visas approved for citizens of Nepal, Bangladesh, and India.

No university degree? No problem—these roles often don’t require one.

5. Estonia

Estonia is emerging as a digital economy leader with simplified work visa options.

Hiring in: Software Development, Web Design, IT Support

Visa Options: D-Visa (short-term employment), Digital Nomad Visa (for remote workers)

6. Ireland

With a booming economy, Ireland is opening its doors to international professionals.

Jobs in demand: Nurses, Chefs, Childcare Workers, Data Scientists

Visa Programs: Critical Skills Employment Permit, General Employment Permit

7. Japan

Japan is overhauling its immigration system to welcome more foreign talent.

Hiring for: Caregivers, Factory Operators, IT Engineers, English Instructors

Visa Options: Specified Skilled Worker (SSW), Highly Skilled Professional (HSP) Visa

8. Germany

Germany is making migration easier with a points-based system and international partnerships.

Top roles: Mechatronics Engineers, Technicians, Healthcare Workers, IT Specialists

Visa Type: Opportunity Card – a new system designed to simplify skilled migration

Knowing basic German is a plus; apply via the official Make it in Germany portal.

9. Canada

Canada remains one of the most immigrant-friendly countries, actively recruiting in multiple sectors.

In-demand jobs: Nurses, Truck Drivers, Welders, Software Engineers

Visa Options: Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP), International Mobility Program (IMP)

Workers can switch jobs immediately after filing a new permit—no need to wait for approval.

10. Australia

Australia tops the list, thanks to booming demand in infrastructure and tech.

Top jobs: Construction Managers, Electricians, Cybersecurity Analysts, Aged Care Workers

Visa Route: Skills in Demand Visa, launched in December 2024, targets essential trades and high-growth fields

Apply early due to processing delays. Visit Home Affairs Australia and ensure your job title aligns with the official ANZSCO codes.

