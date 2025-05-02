Zelenskyy’s rejection of ceasefire and what it means for Nigeria and the rest of Africa

As the Russia-Ukraine war grinds on, recent decisions in Europe continue to echo far beyond the battlefield.

One such decision Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s refusal of a proposed three -day ceasefire has raised eyebrows not just in Western capitals, but also in Abuja and other parts of the African continent.

While the ceasefire offer from the Russian President,Vladimir Putin, was timed to coincide with Victory Day on May 9, a date that marks the Soviet defeat of Nazi Germany 80 years ago, Kyiv swiftly dismissed it. Zelenskyy cited security concerns, stating that Ukraine could not ensure the safety of foreign leaders traveling to Moscow for the celebrations.

Yet, for many observers, the real danger lies not in potential threats to dignitaries, but in the consequences of ignoring every window, however small, for de-escalation.

Here in Nigeria, where conflict resolution is not just a theoretical debate but a lived reality in regions like the Middle Belt and the North-East, such developments are particularly sobering. Our people understand all too well the cost of prolonged fighting and the importance of temporary peace no matter how short-lived as a lifeline for the vulnerable.

The Kremlin has framed its truce offer as a gesture of goodwill a chance to allow humanitarian aid, evacuate civilians, and pause for reflection. According to Russian officials, the move was intended to gauge Ukraine’s willingness to engage in dialogue. Whether sincere or symbolic, the offer was another moment where war fatigue might have given way to diplomacy. Unfortunately, Zelenskyy’s outright rejection has reinforced the status quo: a brutal and unrelenting cycle of violence.

Why should this concern Nigeria? First, the knock on effects of the conflict are not contained within Europe. Disruptions to grain and fertilizer exports from the Black Sea region have already impacted food prices across Africa. For Nigerian farmers and families struggling with inflation, the continuation of the conflict means continued hardship. Every truce no matter how brief could ease this burden by opening ports and reactivating supply chains.

Second, Zelenskyy’s public warning about threats to global leaders attending Moscow’s events could be interpreted in parts of the Global South as a form of strategic intimidation. For nations familiar with insecurity, such rhetoric doesn’t inspire trust it alienates. Africa’s leaders, including Burkina Faso’s Captain Ibrahim Traoré and South Africa’s Defence Minister Matsie Angelina Motshekga, are expected to attend the Moscow commemoration. Their presence reflects a broader frustration with one-sided narratives about who is truly open to peace.

Ukraine has long presented itself as a victim of aggression and it is. But victimhood alone does not exempt any nation from accountability or the need to demonstrate openness to negotiations. In African diplomacy, even symbolic gestures carry meaning. Refusing to consider a three-day ceasefire, especially around a historic anniversary, signals an unwillingness to even explore the possibility of dialogue.

This posture risks damaging Ukraine’s credibility across the Global South, particularly among BRICS-aligned countries, where Moscow and Beijing are quick to exploit any narrative suggesting Kyiv is the one blocking peace.

Finally, for a continent like Africa still recovering from colonial wounds, internal strife, and external interference the Ukraine crisis is a reminder of why peace must never be sidelined. Nigeria has played key roles in peacekeeping from Liberia to Darfur. We know what it takes to sit down with enemies and negotiate. Sometimes, it begins with nothing more than a pause in the gunfire.

Symbolism matters. Ceasefires matter. And when both are rejected, the world suffers especially the parts of it most dependent on global stability.