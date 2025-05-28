Zelensky visits Berlin for talks with Chancellor Merz

Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was welcomed with military honours in Berlin on Wednesday by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The leaders are set to discuss military aid and a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, followed by a working lunch and joint press conference.

Zelensky will also meet German business leaders and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace.

This marks Zelensky’s first Berlin visit since Merz took office earlier this month.

His previous visit was in October. The trip remained unconfirmed until today due to security concerns.