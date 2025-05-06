Zamfara: Matawalle not responsible for your challenges, Group tells Gov Dauda 

Matawalle

A Zamfara-based group, Zamfara Concerned Citizens, has called on Governor Dauda Lawal to cease blaming his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, for the state’s challenges and focus on delivering on his 2023 campaign promises.

The group also urged Matawalle, now Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, to contest the 2027 governorship election, citing his efforts in tackling insecurity nationwide.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group’s publicity secretary, Aliyah Dan-Musa, accused Governor Lawal of failing to address critical issues such as hunger, poverty, and healthcare in Zamfara.

“Dauda has failed the mandate entrusted to him by the good people of Zamfara,” Dan-Musa said.

“Instead of fulfilling his promises, he is looking for someone to blame, and Dr Bello Matawalle is his target.”

The group claimed that Lawal’s administration has run out of ideas and is resorting to scapegoating Matawalle to deflect from its shortcomings.

They further criticised the governor for allegedly squandering state resources on international trips with family and associates, rather than tackling the state’s pressing needs.

Zamfara Concerned Citizens called on residents to reject Lawal in the 2027 governorship election, accusing him of betraying the trust of the electorate.

“The governor has not done anything to address this ugly situation,” Dan-Musa stated, pointing to ongoing economic and social challenges in the state.

The group praised Matawalle’s tenure as governor from 2019 to 2023 and his current role as Minister of State for Defence, where they claim he has made significant strides in reducing insecurity across Nigeria.

“We have seen what he has done in Nigeria by reducing insecurity, and we are happy with what he is doing,” Dan-Musa said.

They urged Matawalle to run for governor in 2027, expressing confidence that his leadership would restore stability and attract investment to Zamfara.

“Zamfara will be much better and safer where civil servants will be smiling again and no more half salary,” the statement read.