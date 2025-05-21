Zamfara Govt debunks alleged conversion trial of young woman

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Zamfara State Government has refuted claims circulating on social media that a young woman named Zainab is facing trial in a Sharia court for converting to Christianity.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson to the Governor of Zamfara State, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the government described the report as entirely false and fabricated by platforms seeking to generate online traffic.

“The attention of the Zamfara State Government has been drawn to the mischievous and fake news about a 22-year-old Miss Zainab Muhamadu allegedly facing a death penalty for converting to Christianity,” the statement read.

“We categorically state that this is the handiwork of mischief-makers and enemies of peace who are determined to incite unrest where none exists.”

According to the government, thorough investigations have been conducted involving all relevant authorities and security agencies, and it was confirmed that no such case exists in any Sharia court in the state.

“To ensure clarity and accountability, the state government contacted the Grand Khadi of the Zamfara State Sharia Court of Appeal, who confirmed that no such case has ever been filed or heard in any Sharia court in Zamfara,” the statement added.

The government also debunked the use of a photograph circulating alongside the false report, stating that the image was not of a Nigerian but of a woman named Aalia from Texas, United States.

“The origin of this dangerous and divisive narrative remains unclear, but its intent is obvious—to stir religious tension and disrupt the peace in Zamfara and Nigeria at large,” the statement continued.

The government expressed concern over the spread of misinformation by some online media platforms, criticizing the growing trend of republishing unverified content from social media without due diligence.

“This is a clear example of yellow journalism that should be condemned by all well-meaning citizens,” the statement said.

The Zamfara State Government called on security agencies to thoroughly investigate the source of the false report and prosecute those behind it to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We must all work together to preserve peace and unity in our country,” the statement concluded.