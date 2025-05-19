Zamfara APC demands immediate arrest of PDP women leader over alleged threats

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has called for the immediate arrest of the PDP Women Leader, Hajiya Rabi Madawaki, over what it described as unguarded utterances and threats against electorates who may refuse to vote for Governor Dauda Lawal in the upcoming 2027 governorship election.

The demand was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the APC Zamfara State Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau. He accused Madawaki of making threatening remarks during a public event attended by the Governor’s wife, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, on Friday, May 16, 2025, in Gusau.

According to the APC spokesperson, Madawaki, speaking in Hausa, allegedly stated that “anyone who does not vote for Dauda, we will maim, beat, and kill him” (zamu ci ubanshi, zamu yi mashi duka), repeating the phrase several times to emphasize her point.

Gusau criticized the remarks, saying that elections should be free, fair, and non-violent in any civilized society. He noted that in a democratic setting, candidates are expected to appeal to voters through promises and policies, not threats and intimidation.

“But threats to life and intimidation? No. These are the exact things Nigerians are trying to remove from the political scene,” he stated, adding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working towards promoting peaceful and democratic elections.

The APC further alleged that if a mere PDP Women Leader could make such threats publicly, there might be larger plans by the governor and his associates against the Zamfara electorate.

The party called on security agencies, particularly the police and the Department of State Services (DSS), to immediately arrest Madawaki for her remarks, stressing that she is not protected by any immunity and should be treated as any ordinary citizen.

“We also want to remind security operatives of past incidents involving gun-wielding PDP thugs, some of whom were arrested. This latest declaration should form part of the evidence against any violence that may arise,” the statement added.

The APC also revisited its long-standing accusations against Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration, alleging support for banditry and neglect of victims of attacks in the state. It claimed that the 2023 governorship election was marred by the influence of military officers, which it believes unfairly swayed the election in favor of the PDP.

The party emphasized its stance as a strong opposition in the state, asserting that it would not be intimidated by threats and remains committed to ensuring that the will of the people prevails.