Yusuf hits 18th goal of the season

… matches Lookman as Nigeria’s joint-third highest scorer in Europe

By Jacob Ajom

Vojvodina striker Bamidele Yusuf has climbed to joint-third among Nigerian top scorers in Europe this season, equalling Ademola Lookman with 18 goals following his strike in Vojvodina’s 2-1 win over OFK Beograd on Friday, reports Sports Vanguard.

The 24-year-old netted from the penalty spot in the 17th minute of their championship playoff clash, helping maintain Vojvodina’s third-place position and boosting their hopes of qualifying for European competition next season.

Only Victor Osimhen (31 goals) and Tolu Arokodare (22 goals) have scored more among Nigerian players in Europe this season. Yusuf’s contributions have been instrumental in Vojvodina’s rise—from 17th place earlier in the season to playoff contenders —though they trail leaders Red Star Belgrade by a wide margin.

He has been in fine form recently, recording four goals and one assist in the last seven games, including three goals in four playoff matches. Yusuf wrapped up the regular season with 12 goals and three assists, adding three goals and two assists during the playoffs, plus another three goals in cup competition.

After a slow start, taking four games to find his rhythm in the Serbian SuperLiga, Yusuf announced himself with a brace against Radnički in August 2024 and has since become one of Vojvodina’s key players.

Though primarily a left winger, he is also effective in a central attacking role, offering tactical flexibility. Yusuf joined Vojvodina in the summer of 2024 as their sixth signing from Radnički Niš, where he impressed with six goals and five assists in 16 matches. His European journey began in Slovakia with Spartak Trnava before moving to Portugal’s Estoril.