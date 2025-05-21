Youths block highway in Edo, protest kidnappings and poor infrastructure

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Hundreds of youths on Wednesday blocked the Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo Road to protest the deteriorating condition of the highway, which they say has led to a surge in kidnappings and widespread infrastructural decay across the local government area.

The protesters decried the worsening security situation, blaming it on the deplorable state of the road and the failure of public infrastructure. They also criticized political office holders from the area for what they described as a lack of concern for the suffering of the people.

The protest caused a major traffic gridlock, with travelers—including heavy-duty vehicles—stranded for several hours.

The demonstrators expressed anger over the recent kidnapping of Okasime Olowojoba, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), who has been in captivity for nearly a month. Despite the payment of over ₦5 million by his family and friends, he remains in the hands of his abductors.

One of the protesters, Paul Lawani, said: “We cannot continue to be slaves in our own country. The government should come and tell us what they are doing.

Akoko-Edo has three general hospitals, none of which is functioning properly. Our colonial masters understood the size of Akoko-Edo, which is why they built three general hospitals.

Today, Akoko-Edo is ripe for a military base, yet we see military installations in places where they are not even necessary.”

He questioned whether the local government chairman was unaware of the security crisis before assuming office.

“One of the main causes of this kidnapping is the terrible state of the road. Instead of fixing it, our politicians are already talking about Tinubu 2027. We want the state government to come and tell us what they intend to do about the road and the insecurity.”

The protesters also accused security agents stationed in the area of negligence, alleging they are not taking their duties seriously. They vowed to continue the protest until the state government addresses their demands.

It took the intervention of the Otaru of Igarra, HRH Oba Adeche Saiki, who sent emissaries to persuade the protesters to reopen the road. The traditional ruler was said to have also written to the state government, raising concerns about both the condition of the road and the rising spate of kidnappings.