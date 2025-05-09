Youth group to FG: Stop propaganda, fix education or step aside

By Esther Onyegbula

The youth advocacy group Not Too Young To Perform (NTYTP) has called for the immediate resignation of Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, following his controversial remark describing the mass failure in the recent Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination as an “achievement” under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

In a strongly worded statement released on Thursday, NTYTP described the minister’s comment as “an appalling display of insensitivity, incompetence, and politicization of a deeply troubling national crisis.” The group said the comment was emblematic of a government that prioritizes propaganda over the lived realities of young Nigerians.

“It is unfortunately pathetic that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, almost every national issue is shamelessly politicized,” said Arc Bello Muhammed, National Secretary of NTYTP. “For the Minister of Education to downplay the catastrophic failure rate recorded in the recent JAMB examinations and paint it as an achievement is nothing short of a national disgrace.”

NTYTP, which operates across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, said the JAMB results are merely a symptom of a larger collapse in the country’s education system. The group highlighted issues ranging from decaying school infrastructure, poorly trained and underpaid teachers, to widespread corruption in the admissions process.

“National examinations like JAMB only reflect the deep-seated neglect of the entire education value chain,” the statement read. “Without adequately funded schools, motivated teachers, and a secure learning environment, failure becomes inevitable.”

The group also raised concerns about the broader socioeconomic context affecting students’ performance, pointing to rising hunger, insecurity, and lack of basic social support. “How do we expect children to focus on their studies when they are battling hunger, insecurity, and a lack of hope?” Muhammed asked.

NTYTP demanded that Dr. Alausa either resign voluntarily or be relieved of his duties by President Tinubu for what it described as a failure to protect the interests of Nigerian students and a breach of public trust.

“This government must stop living in propaganda and unnecessary charades because Nigerians are not stupid,” Muhammed added. “Nigeria deserves leaders who are willing to confront hard truths and implement genuine reforms.”

The group urged the federal government to shift from rhetoric to action by investing in rebuilding the educational sector and restoring public confidence in its institutions.

The statement follows widespread public outrage over the poor performance of candidates in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with many education stakeholders blaming the results on inadequate preparation and systemic neglect. Dr. Alausa’s comment, however, framed the outcome as a “reflection of higher standards” being enforced under the current administration — a position NTYTP says is not only tone-deaf but dangerous.

As of press time, neither the Minister of Education nor the Presidency had officially responded to NTYTP’s demands.