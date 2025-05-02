Youth group passes vote of confidence in Adeleke

Ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, a youth group, the Imole Grassroots Mobilisation Network, has passed a vote of confidence in the leadership and competence of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The group made up of over 30,000 youths across the Osun State pledged their loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain at an event at Ward 3, Ijebu Ijesa, in the Oriade Local Government Area of the state on Thursday where it inaugurated her committee for door to door campaign for the Governor.

The convener of the group, Pelumi Olajengbesi, applauded Adeleke’s performance in the last three years, saying it is testament to vision, resilience and determination in the face of scarce resources and stiff political opposition.

Olajengbesi, an hopeful for the Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, said young people must take charge of their political future through active political engagements at the grassroots.

Addressing the over 1,000 passionate individuals skilled in community mobilisation during the event, Olajengbesi said, “Together, we reaffirm our strong support for Governor Ademola Adeleke, whose exceptional and excellent performance continue to transform Osun State for the better.

“The Imole Spirit is truly alive at the grassroots. As young people, we must take charge of our political future by actively participating in the political process. The time is now, let’s shape the future we want.”

Osun is one of the eight states where governorship elections are held off-season due to litigations and court judgments. Others are Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Anambra Imo, Kogi, and Ondo