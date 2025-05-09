Your Medicine, Your Power: Sproxil’s AISHA assistant puts Nigerians in charge of their health

On April 25, 2025, Sproxil, a global technology leader in anti-counterfeiting and consumer engagement, launched AISHA (Artificial Intelligence Support Healthcare Assistant), a groundbreaking WhatsApp AI Assistant designed to help Nigerian consumers take control of their medications and make informed health decisions. This innovative tool blends technology, healthcare, and education, offering users verified health information right at their fingertips, transforming how they interact with their medications and healthcare overall.

Sproxil has long been known for helping consumers confirm the authenticity of medications using QR codes or unique 13-digit SMS codes printed on product packaging. But according to Ashifi Gogo, CEO and Founder of Sproxil, the company’s vision goes far beyond simply protecting products. “It is no longer enough for people to know their drug is real. We want them to understand how to use it properly, what side effects to watch out for, how to store it safely, what interactions they should be aware of, and how to handle general health concerns. AISHA makes that possible by putting knowledge directly in the consumer’s hands and empowering them to manage their health more confidently.”

Once a product is authenticated, the confirmation message includes a direct WhatsApp link to AISHA. With just one click, the user is welcomed into an interactive chat session where they can ask questions about side effects, interactions, storage instructions, or any general health-related topic. Each user can ask up to 15 questions every 24 hours, ensuring that the experience is personal, relevant, and highly practical for their specific needs.

The Assistant’s platform choice was deliberate. People already trust WhatsApp and use it every day for personal communication, work, and business transactions. By bringing healthcare support into this familiar space, Sproxil removes barriers and ensures that critical health information is available to everyone, whether they live in a bustling city like Lagos or a rural village far from medical centers.

The benefits of AISHA extend far beyond convenience. By providing clear, trustworthy health information, Sproxil is helping improve medication adherence, reduce the risk of misuse, and strengthen public confidence in Nigeria’s healthcare system. AISHA also invites users to leave feedback after each session, ensuring that the Assistant continuously evolves to meet real-world needs and user expectations.

Ashifi Gogo emphasizes, “We see AISHA as part of a larger mission to reshape how healthcare works in Nigeria. When people feel informed and confident, they make better choices, follow treatment plans correctly, avoid unnecessary risks, and achieve better health outcomes.

“That is why AISHA matters. It is not just an Assistant; it is a powerful tool for national well-being and long-term health empowerment.”

To access AISHA, consumers simply authenticate their Sproxil-protected medications and follow the WhatsApp link provided in the confirmation message.

With AISHA, Sproxil is delivering more than just technology. It is putting power, knowledge, and confidence directly into the hands of every Nigerian, paving the way for a healthier, better-informed nation, one meaningful conversation at a time.