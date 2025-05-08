Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra State and President Bola Tinubu.

By Bayo Wahab

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has praised President Bola Tinubu for his ‘courageous’ determination to fix Nigeria’s economy.

The President visited Anambra State on Thursday to inaugurate several major projects executed by the Soludo administration.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Governor Soludo commended the President’s economic initiatives and urged him to keep up the efforts to fix the country.

The governor said, “We know the state of Nigeria’s economy with all its unsustainable dysfunctionalities when you assumed office. You had the courage to tame the Atlantic Ocean in Lagos, and now, you’re courageously and systematically getting the economy to work again.

“There’s still a lot of work to do, we know, but there’s no doubt that in less than two years, important building blocks are already falling into place. We urge you Mr President to stay the course.”

Earlier, President Tinubu, who was honoured with the chieftaincy title of Dike si-mba Anambra, praised Governor Soludo for his visionary leadership and infrastructural development in the state.

Describing Soludo as a friend and a competent leader, the President said, “I am honoured to be here. I commend my friend, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who is a visionary and competent leader for the work he has been doing in Anambra State.”

The projects Tinubu commissioned include the Emeka Anyaoku Centre at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, the new Government House, the Solution Fun City, and the 8-lane Aroma-Government House Boulevard in Awka.

