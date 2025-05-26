‘You ‘re the real betrayer, not Mbah, Makinde,’ PDP group replies Wike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT.

By Steve Oko

A group known as PDP Frontiers for Change and Progress, has hit back at the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, arguing that contrary to Wike’s claims, he is rather the “real betrayer and architect of the crisis” rocking the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This is as the group advised the former Rivers’ Governor to “honourably take his exit from PDP instead of staying behind to cause confusion”.

The PDP support group which was reacting to Wike’s allegation that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and his Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mbah, were betrayers and the architects of the party’s protracted crisis, accused Wike of “standing truth in the head and playing to the gallery”.

Recall that Wike had in a strong-worded statement on Sunday, announced his pullout from all gentleman agreement on how to resolve the party’s leadership tussles, vowing to fight to finish.

Wike had in the statement claimed that Makinde and Mbah made reconciliation of the party’s crisis impossible , accusing the duo of reneging in a purported agreement earlier reached by key stakeholders.

According to Wike, the stakeholders had earlier agreed that Senator Samuel Anyanwu be retained as the PDP’s National Secretary, and that all suits against the Rivers’ Emergency Rule be withdrawn, conditions he accused Makinde and Mbah of violating.

“To my chagrin, Seyi Makinde had connived with Peter Mba of Enugu State to orchestrate the summoning of the meeting of so-called South-East leaders to recommend that if Ude Okoye was not adopted as Secretary, they would pull out of the PDP”, Wike claimed in his Sunday statement.

” I have now firmly decided to pull out of all agreements hitherto reached; I have decided to fight on until justice is attained”, Wike added.

But the PDP support group, in a swift reaction, accused Wike of “being smart by half”, and “mounting smear campaign to blackmail Mbah and Makinde.”

National Coordinator of the group, Emeka Yellow Ikpegbu, expressed bewilderment that Wike who he alleged, had “been the APC mole in PDP, could accuse genuine and committed stakeholders of what himself is guilty of”.

Ikpegbu said that contrary to claims by the former Rivers’ Governor, “Wike and his boot -lickers dragging the leadership of PDP in some of the states are the destabilising forces on a mission to sink the party”.

” Instead of masquerading as a peace maker while he is the one igniting the fire, Wike should better leave PDP”, Ikpegbu said.

“Wike should stop pretending. We know his spirit has since left PDP after sabotaging the party in 2023. Now is the time to completely pull out of the party, and not just pulling out of the so-called gentleman agreement. We want him to also pull out of the PDP He has given us enough discomfort.

” We know Wike and his antics. Can he swear that he is not on a mission to destroy PDP? What anti-party is worse than a so-called PDP stakeholder openly working for the ruling APC against his own party? Who is causing the crisis in Rivers State? Is it to his credit as a good party man that less than two years he left office as Governor of Rivers State, the PDP which made him collapsed in the state, and the state enmeshed in chaos?”

The group further claimed that “Wike’s latest antics is to blackmail committed PDP members who are not willing to surrender the soul of the party to him and his APC allies”.

” Before now he was after the BoT Chairman of our great party, Senator Adolphus Wabara for refusing to be cowed and bought over. Now he has shifted his attacks to His Excellencies, Governors Mbah and Makinde. Is it still in doubt that he is frustrated and on a mission to blackmail those committed to rebuilding the PDP?

” Can he deny that APC is using him to destabilise PDP so that his principal, President Bola Tinubu will have a smooth sail in 2027? But they will be disappointed! We, and Nigerians already know them for whom they are, and they are frustrated because of the emerging signals.”

The group advised President Tinubu and the APC to “properly weigh the implications of trusting Wike,” arguing that “if he could come out in the open to attack Makinde who was his backbone in the G5 few months ago, then he can do same to his current lovers”.

” Can a man who can’t keep his friends ever be trusted? Can Wike tell Nigerians why he suddenly sees Makinde as a foe?

Was it because Makinde won his re-election unlike other G5 members Wike betrayed who woefully lost their elections and their respective states?

“Why is Wike fighting Siminalayi Fubara? Is he the only former Governor PDP has produced? We pity Tinubu and APC for trusting a man who has a history of betraying those on whose back he rode. Political polygamists can never be dependable allies.

” Why is Wike always having frosty relationship with his benefactors? Tinubu should better ask Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Peter Odili, Chibuike Amaechi and others, the true identity of his new-found lover before trusting him with his political destiny. A leopard cannot change his colour”.

The group urged Governors Mbah and Makinde as well as all those genuinely committed to PDP’s renaissance, to ignor Wike and his foot soldiers.

“We repose confidence in the on-going efforts of the Gov. Bala Mohammed -led PDP Governors Forum, the Senator Wabara-led BoT, and the National Working Committee, of our great party to reposition PDP for victories ahead of 2027.”