You mismanaged your life, Wike’s aide tackles Sam Egwu

Sam Egwu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, to the Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has told a former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Sam Egwu, that people like him, who are expecting the political downfall of Wike, will wait forever.

According to him, since Egwu mismanaged his own political life, he now feels that everyone would share the same fate with him.

Egwu had reportedly stated that “Wike was living on borrowed time as his influence will soon burn out”.

But Olayinka said “unlike Egwu who is more like a spoon-fed politician, Wike’s political progress has been owing to personal hardwork, dedication, commitment and most importantly, grace of God.”

He described Dr Egwu’s comment as one laced with the highest dose of envy saying “someone who mismanaged his political life will always live with the mindset that others will mismanage theirs too.”

Olayinka who reiterated Wike’s position on the threat by a faction of the South East leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, added that it was illogical for people who could not deliver anything substantial in terms of votes to the PDP in the 2023 elections to be threatening to withdraw their support for the party.

He said; “the PDP constitution is clear as to who is the National Secretary of the party. His name is Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and anyone saying or doing anything contrary is only interested in the collapse of the party.

“Therefore, it is funny that Dr Sam Egwu, a former Commissioner, two term governor, former minister and Senator that could not deliver anything to the PDP in the 2023 elections is among those threatening the party to either engage in illegalities by appointing someone else to fill a non-vacant position or lose their support.”

On Dr Egwu’s challenge to Wike to make it possible for the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to return to office, Olayinka said; “This type of statement, coming from a former federal lawmaker is to say the least, preposterous. Or how can a former Senator be engaged in such beer parlor talks suggesting that the FCT Minister now exercises the powers of the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the National Assembly?

“However, such comment has further exposed Dr Egwu’s mindset as someone living in total regret over the political progress of Wike. But can we stop him from regretting? No, we can’t.”