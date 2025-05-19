‘You left us as a minister’ – CPC bloc ditches Malami, endorses Gov Idris for second term in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

In a major political twist ahead of the 2027 elections, the Congress for Progressives, a change known now as CPC bloc, on Sunday dumped the former Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Alhaji Abubukar Chika Malam, to unanimously endorse Governor Idris.

The bloc led by Alhaji Musa Abubakar Dan Malakin Kabi announced the endorsement before the governor and APC chieftains in the state.

According to him, the decision to collapse the entire CPC structure into the ruling All progressives Congress was borne out of the fact that already the party is in APC since after the merger of 2023 during the former president Buhari” we are already members of the party therefore cannot be forced into joining the social democracy party because of someone interest”.

He noted that they toiled and sweat to ensure the former minister succeed under Buhari as minister but when he got to the top he left them at the bottom of the ladder ” they alleged that he only enriched himself and his families leaving them high and dry after they staked their lives, energy and resources to push him to ascend the seat.

Earlier, the former Chairman of CPC in Kebbi, Alhaji Atiku Bunu, stated that he put his life on the line to ensure the party succeed despite his old age as he has been running from pillar to post to deliver votes for the party “, he noted

According to him, ” with no money, no power, we gave Buhari twelve million votes under CPC but we were abandoned, so no one can take a decision for us “.

Abubakar Kana Zuru, State Chairman of APC, urged the new entrants to renew their membership card in order to enjoy the benefits of the party” we welcome you back to our fold, though already you are part of us so we will only continue.

He appealed to them to stay put at the party and avoid the habit of being seen at different places.

In his closing remarks, the Governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris, thanked them for joining the moving train of success, which has pledged to carry every member along as long as he is ready to contribute to the success, progress and development of Kebbi State.

Idris, explained that since he came onboard, he has been operating an open government beneficial to all and sundry in the state.

“We promised the people of Kebbi state that we will develop the entire state and that is what we doing in infrastructure, agriculture, education, and other sectors have equally been touched, and we will continue to be magnanimous in handling the affairs of government”.

He called on all well-meaning people of Kebbi state to join him to rebuild Kebbi and to those who are not interested in the progress of the state, ” we are ready for anybody who wants to confront us because we have the mandate of the people who know and like what we are doing “.