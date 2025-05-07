Yoruba youths to FG, govs: Curb insecurity in S-West

southwest governors to take action against bandits influx

…As Lagos Assembly decries activities of miscreants on roads

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Adeola Badru

IBADAN— THE Yoruba Afenifere Youth Organisation of Nigeria, YAYON, yesterday, urged the Federal Government and South West governors to address the worsening security challenges in the region.

The youths, who spoke after a security summit held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat in Ibadan, lamented that the incidents pose a severe threat to the zone.

In a communique issued at the end of the security summit, the National President of the association, Mr Eric Oluwole, called for the setting up of a joint security task force to tackle the menace in the region.

The communique reads: “There is an urgent need for coordinated efforts among key stakeholders to develop a strategic, intelligence-driven communication system and implement sustained, security-focused actions across the Southwest and beyond.

“We express deep concern over the recent surge in violent attacks, kidnappings, and widespread destruction of property, especially farmlands across the zone.

“We acknowledge the growing frustration among residents regarding the conduct of certain security personnel, including incidents of extortion and misconduct, some of which have been widely circulated on social media.

“This situation has been further complicated by the influx of undocumented migrants from neighboring countries including Niger, Chad, and Mali which was facilitated by the Nation’s porous borders.

“The welfare of security agencies should be improved through the provision of additional benefits, while prompt and consistent salary payments must be ensured to enhance morale and address the issue of occasional delays.

“Establishment of an accountable Southwest strategic funding pool through public-private partnerships to support the provision of essential equipment for security agencies-such as functional vehicles, well-maintained arms, reliable communication tools, and protective gear, thereby strengthening the Government’s efforts.

“We call on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, set up a South-West Joint Security Task Force comprising representatives from the Police, Military, Department of State Service, Amotekun, Local Vigilantes, Civil Defence, Local Hunters and other agencies required.

“A committee of security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, farmers, hunters, and other stakeholders should be formed to periodically review the security situation.

“The government should also create a central command and communication centre to coordinate intelligence sharing and rapid response operations.”

Lagos Assembly decries activities of miscreants on roads

Meanwhile, following the threats posed by miscreants on roads across the state, the Lagos State House of Assembly urged the Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, and the State’s Neighbourhood Watch to intensify surveillance efforts to safeguard road users.

The call was made during yesterday’s plenary session when Mr Sanni Okanlawon, representing Kosofe I, raised the issue under Matter of Urgent Public Importance.

He decried the growing menace of miscreants who harass commuters, snatch belongings, and create fear across major roads in the state.

“There is an urgent need to curb the unlawful activities of these individuals. If left unchecked, they could render the state unsafe”, Okanlawon warned.

Supporting the motion, Mr Kehinde Joseph, representing Alimosho II, confirmed that the presence of miscreants has become widespread.

He stressed the need for security agencies to step up their patrol and surveillance.

Adding to the debate, another lawmaker, Mr Desmond Elliot, said critical black spots across Lagos must be closely monitored, urging the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to collaborate with other security outfits in addressing the issue.

Consequently, the House resolved to invite the Commissioner of Police and Neighbourhood Watch to strengthen their operations and curb the activities of miscreants.