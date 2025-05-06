Yoruba leaders, youths demand urgent action to address Southwest security crisis

By Adeola Badru

The Yoruba Afenifere Youth Organisation of Nigeria (YAYON) has issued a resolution calling for immediate and coordinated action to address the escalating security challenges in the southwest region and other Yoruba-speaking states.

The resolution followed a security summit held yesterday at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan where the organisation consulted with royal fathers, stakeholders, security agencies, community leaders, and civil society organisations.

In a communique issued at the end of the security summit, the national president of the association, Eric Oluwole, highlighted concerns over rising incidents of kidnapping, unlawful killings, armed robbery, and destruction of farmlands.

The organisation warned that the issues threaten the safety, economic potential, and development of the region.

“We express deep concern over the recent surge in violent attacks, kidnappings, and widespread destruction of properties, especially farmlands by misguided herdsmen, across the Southwest.”

“These incidents pose a severe threat to human lives, disrupt economic activities, food security, discourage local and foreign investment, and undermine confidence in public institutions.”

The organisation also addressed the erosion of public trust in security agencies due to misconduct allegations and the infiltration of criminal elements from neighbouring countries.

YAYON proposed several measures, including reforms in security operations, improved welfare for security personnel, the establishment of a strategic funding pool, and the strengthening of grassroots intelligence gathering.

The organisation called for increased collaboration between immigration services and local communities, coordinated operations to dismantle criminal networks, and the establishment of a Southwest Joint Security Task Force.

YAYON also emphasised the importance of community engagement, anonymous reporting channels, and support for rural farmers.

“The time to act is now, guided by unity, resolve, and a shared responsibility to achieve lasting peace and prosperity, as now is the time to protect our heritage.”

The association, however reaffirmed its commitment to working with stakeholders to restore peace, safeguard lives and property, and uphold the socioeconomic stability of the southwest.

Speaking at the summit, the southwest chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Adewunmi Abass, emphasised the role of community leaders, adding that they as leaders in their communities, they must champion dialogue and understanding.

According to him, they must embark on programmes that promote inter-ethnic relationships, cultural exchanges, and peace-building initiatives, saying these could go a long way in reducing tensions and building bridges among communities

He said: “Together, through collaborative effort, we can create an environment where every Nigerian feels safe and secured.”

“This is a call to acknowledge the diligent work of our security personnel and I urge us to come together as a united front in the fight against insecurity that threatens the fabric of our society.”

Other Yoruba stakeholders in attendance, including representatives from farmers’ associations, traditional councils, and civil society groups, echoed these concerns.

They emphasised the need for a multi-faceted approach to security, especially on the issue of herdsmen incursion in the southwest, which they characterised as a major driver of insecurity and farmland destruction.