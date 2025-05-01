‘Yahoo yahoo’ is not a sustainable lifestyle — Bishop Alonge

— As Oyeke Marks Golden Jubilee

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Emeritus Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Rev. Francis Folorunso Alonge, has urged Nigerian youth to reject internet fraud and other social vices, emphasizing that such paths ultimately lead to failure.

Bishop Alonge made the appeal during a special thanksgiving service in Akure held in honour of Ayodele Joseph Ibidun, popularly known as Oyeke, as part of events marking his 50th birthday celebration.

The Bishop praised Oyeke for his dedication and work ethic, recalling how he volunteered his time and energy for church and domestic work from a young age. “I have watched him grow from his teenage years and can attest to his consistency, discipline, and hardworking nature,” Alonge said.

He lamented the growing trend of young people seeking quick wealth through fraudulent means, cautioning that true success comes only through hard work and perseverance.

In his remarks, Oyeke, who left Nigeria over 30 years ago in pursuit of better opportunities abroad, recounted his journey to becoming a company director and an employer of labour in the United Kingdom. He emphasized that his success was built on years of dedication and hard work.

“There is no magic money tree abroad,” he said. “Success overseas, just like at home, requires effort, patience, and a commitment to doing things the right way.”

The celebration climaxed at the Dome Cultural and Event Centre in Akure, where hundreds of guests from the UK, Canada, Spain, the USA, and other countries gathered. Guests were treated to a live performance by Bonsue Fuji music legend, Adewale Ayuba.