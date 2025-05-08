Yahaya Bello’s Trial: We’ve 28 more witnesses, EFCC tells court

…as the American school denies receipt of funds from Kogi state treasury

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that it has lined up 28 more witnesses to testify against the former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The anti-graft agency made the disclosure at the resumed proceeding on the 19-count money laundering charge it preferred against the former governor.

The lead prosecution counsel, Prof. Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, told the court that 10 of the scheduled witnesses would be subpoenaed to testify and tender documents in the matter.

EFCC made the revelation shortly before trial Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the case till Friday to enable the defence lawyers to further cross-examine the third witness, PW-3, Mr. Nicholas Ojehomon, who is an Internal Auditor at the American International School, Abuja.

The prosecution alleged that the ex-governor had through proxies, wired funds into the account of the school to cover for future tuition fees of his four children.

It alleged that the funds were drawn from the coffers of the Kogi State Government, adding that the defendant also paid for a fifth child he has not given birth to.

However, while being cross-examined by ex-governor Bello’s counsel, Prof. J. B. Daudu, SAN, the witness admitted before the court that no fund was paid into the school’s account from the Kogi state treasury.

The witness equally admitted that the name Yahaya Bello did not also appear on the transaction list of the school.

The PW-3 told the court that the scope of his duties included ensuring general compliance to policies of the school.

Asked if the admission of Bello’s children into the school followed due process, the witness said as a matter of policy, the procedure for admission was followed with respect to the children.

“I did not participate in the admission process but as internal auditors, we review processes and procedures of the admission policy,” he added.

The witness told the court that following a letter from the EFCC alleging that the money that was used for the advance payment of tuition fees of Bello’s children, was the proceed of crime, the school, refunded a total sum of $760, 910.84 to an account that was provided by the anti-graft agency.

Meanwhile, despite objection by the EFCC, the court admitted in evidence, an Abuja High Court judgement relating to the tuition fees that were refunded by the school.

The ex-governor’s lawyer, Daudu, SAN, had argued that the judgement in Suit No: FCT/HC/CV/2574/2023, between Mr. Ali Bello and Incorporated Trustees of the American International School, was relevant to the case as the court faulted the refund of the fees.

Justice Nwite adjourned further hearing in the matter till Friday.

Bello, who piloted the affairs of Kogi state from 2016 to 2024, is facing trial over his alleged complicity in an N80.2billion fraud.

EFCC alleged that he used five proxies to acquire 13 choice properties in highbrow areas of Abuja and Dubai.

It told the court that the properties were acquired with proceeds of crime.

Besides, the anti-graft agency alleged that the former governor attempted to conceal over N3bn by handing same to proxies to keep for him.

It further told the court that the defendant wired over $700, 000 to an account he maintained with a bank in the United States of America, USA, in breach of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act.

Among those that were fingered in the alleged fraud included the former governor’s nephew, Ali Bello and four others- Dauda Suleiman, Shehu Bello, Rabiu Musa and Hudu who is currently at large.

According to the EFCC, the defendant, by his action, committed public breach of trust, contrary to section 18(a) and (c) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, and punishable under section 15 of the same Act.

The ex-governor had since pleaded not guilty to the charge, even as he was released on bail by the court, pending the determination of allegations against him.