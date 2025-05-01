Workers earning below N1m annually to be exempted from tax – Senator Musa

Senator Sani Musa.

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna — Senator Sani Musa, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, has announced that certain categories of civil servants in Nigeria will be exempt from paying tax, specifically those earning below N1 million per year.

The Senator made this revelation in Minna, Niger State, shortly after the Workers’ Day celebration. He revealed that the tax reform bills, which include this provision, are set to be presented to the National Assembly next week for passage.

“The Tax Reform Bills are ready for presentation before the National Assembly next week,” Senator Musa said. “Once passed, any worker earning below N1 million annually will no longer be required to pay tax.”

Senator Musa explained that the reform was designed to recognize and reward the efforts of workers in Nigeria, with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) having been favorably included in the tax reform process.

He further commented on the ongoing economic policies of the Tinubu administration, acknowledging the short-term challenges they may present but emphasizing their long-term benefits for ordinary Nigerians.

Accompanied by Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago at the Workers’ Day event, Senator Musa called on Nigerians to continue supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its success.