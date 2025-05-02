Workers Day: Welfare of Nigerian workers at crisis point – ActionAid

Mamedu

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS Nigeria commemorates International Workers Day, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Thursday, asserted that welfare of Nigerian workers at a crisis point as hardship grips tight on their survival.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Country Director, AAN, Andrew Mamedu, lamented that no worker can give their best under conditions of hunger, stress, and constant economic uncertainty and poor welfare threatens family survival, children’s education, and mental well-being.

Mamedu said: “The welfare of Nigerian workers is at a crisis point. Nigerians today are grappling with rising inflation, soaring food prices, unaffordable transportation, and wages that are not reflective of the economic realities.

“As of today, up to 15 states – including Zamfara, Sokoto, and the FCT have not begun implementing the new minimum wage. States like Bauchi, Benue, and Oyo though have set up wage review committees but have yet to deliver tangible results. This delay evidently violates federal policy and undermines basic human dignity because workers cannot survive on promises.

“Of course, no worker can give their best under conditions of hunger, stress, and constant economic uncertainty and poor welfare threatens family survival, children’s education, and mental well-being.

Improving workers’ welfare, efficiency, and productivity requires the government to guarantee a living wage – not just a minimum wage. It also means investing in quality healthcare, education, job security, housing, and the consistent enforcement of labour rights, including timely salary payments.

“Additionally, capacity-strengthening and up-skilling opportunities must be prioritised to help workers remain productive and adaptable in a changing job market.”

Speaking further, he stated that the Tinubu-led administration should think of reversing policies that have terribly affected the well-being of workers and their families.

“Several policies demand urgent review. First, all states must implement the delayed minimum wage without excuses – this is a legal and moral obligation.

“ActionAid maintains that the removal of fuel subsidy was ill-timed, poorly planned, and unjust, as it has triggered a ripple effect on inflation, transportation, food prices, insecurity and the general cost of living which then led to deepening the hardship faced by workers and low-income citizens.

“The absence of functional safety nets and alternatives like efficient public transportation or energy access has made the impact even more devastating.

“Additionally, frequent electricity tariff hikes and regressive tax policies continue to shrink workers’ disposable income without improving their quality of life.

“The World Bank has already projected that poverty will worsen by 2027 if these trends continue. The government must prioritise people-centred economic policies that protect real incomes, ensure regular wage adjustments, and strengthen social protection systems to support the most affected groups”, he said.

However, the AAN boss called on labour leaders to engage the government on implementing agreements by setting clear timelines, issuing public progress reports on negotiations, and organising workers for sustained pressure.

“Constructive dialogue has largely failed under the current administration, as evidenced by repeated unfulfilled promises – particularly around wage reviews and implementation. Labour leaders must continue to engage, but with a firmer, united, and transparent approach.

“This includes setting clear timelines, issuing public progress reports on negotiations, and organising workers for sustained pressure. Where necessary, they should invoke legal mechanisms, mount public advocacy campaigns, and organise peaceful protests.

Labour must go beyond episodic strikes and press statements.

“It must build enduring alliances with civil society, pursue strategic litigation, and ensure consistent public accountability for every breached agreement. Silence or delay must never be rewarded.

“As civil society organisations, we have a responsibility to support these efforts by demanding transparency in how resources allocated for workers’ welfare are spent and by amplifying workers’ voices in the public domain. While this administration has shown intolerance for dissent and citizen organising, history continues to prove that well-organised citizens’ action is one of the most effective ways to hold power to account.

“Ultimately, workers must not be treated as expendable tools of production but as rights-holders—deserving of dignity, fair compensation, and an enabling environment to thrive. Fighting poverty starts with protecting those who labour daily to keep society functioning”, he added.