Workers’ Day: NLC demands extension of retirement age to 65

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the federal government to raise the retirement age for all civil servants to 65 years or 40 years of service, aligning with conditions already granted to select sectors.

Speaking during the May Day celebration at Eagle Square in Abuja on Thursday, NLC President Joe Ajaero made the appeal while presenting the union’s key demands.

“It is imperative to extend the revised retirement age of 65 years or 40 years of service currently enjoyed by teachers, health professionals, and judges to all public servants,” Ajaero stated.

He emphasised that equal treatment across all categories of civil servants would promote fairness, boost morale, and enhance efficiency in the public sector.