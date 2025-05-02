Workers’ Day: HoR Minority caucus commends workers’ sacrifices, urges FG to address economic challenges

As workers across the globe mark May 1st, the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has commended Nigerian workers for their sacrifices and vital contributions to national development, while urging the Federal Government to address worsening economic conditions and ensure the payment of a living wage.

This was contained in a solidarity message released on Wednesday by the Caucus leadership—Hon. Kingsley Chinda (Minority Leader), Rt. Hon. Ali Isa J.C. (Minority Whip), Rt. Hon. Aliyu Madaki (Deputy Minority Leader), and Rt. Hon. George Ozodinobi (Deputy Minority Whip).

“The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives felicitates with Nigerian workers for their critical role as a cornerstone of national growth and development,” the statement read.

“Today offers another opportunity for sincere reflection and objective introspection on the state of the nation, as well as an acknowledgement that the Nigerian workforce, as the engine room of national productivity, has given its best under difficult circumstances.”

The Caucus expressed deep concern over Nigeria’s socio-economic and political challenges, describing the situation as dire and detrimental to personal and national development. It noted that issues such as galloping inflation, widespread hunger, severe hardship, and deepening poverty have left workers as the primary victims.

“Equally troubling,” the statement added, “are the shrinking economy, rising insecurity, worsening job losses, and other indicators of underdevelopment—all of which hamper the performance and morale of the Nigerian workforce.”

The lawmakers called on the Federal Government to take deliberate and proactive steps to restore workers’ confidence and well-being.

“There must be intentional efforts to not only address these economic challenges but also to improve remuneration, welfare packages, and incentives. Nigerian workers deserve a living wage—not just a minimum wage,” they stated.

The Caucus further urged the Federal Government to actively engage with labour unions such as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other relevant associations as critical stakeholders in rebuilding and repositioning the nation.

It also called on the labour bodies to demonstrate commitment and responsibility by constructively collaborating with the government where necessary in the interest of national progress.

“As a responsive and responsible group, the Minority Caucus believes that when all stakeholders work in unity, Nigeria can move from being a nation of untapped potential to one that fulfils its promise and assumes its rightful place in the global community,” the statement concluded.

The Caucus wished Nigerian workers a peaceful and fulfilling Workers’ Day celebration.