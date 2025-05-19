Woman files for divorce after ChatGPT predicts husband’s ‘infidelity’ via coffee cup

A Greek woman has initiated divorce proceedings after allegedly predicting her husband’s affair through an unconventional use of ChatGPT.

According to Greek City Times, the woman used the AI chatbot in a high-tech twist on tasseography—the centuries-old practice of interpreting coffee or tea grounds to foresee the future.

Married for more than a decade and mother to two children, she uploaded photos of her and her spouse’s coffee remnants, hoping the chatbot could decode the patterns.

The chatbot told her her husband was romantically involved with a younger woman who posed a threat to their family.

The AI reportedly indicated that the husband’s cup revealed he was “destined to be with a mysterious woman with the initial ‘E’,” while the woman’s cup suggested betrayal and instability within her household.

The husband, appearing on local television, downplayed the AI’s insight, claiming his wife tended to get swept up in viral fads. “I laughed it off as nonsense. But she took it seriously. She asked me to leave, told our kids we were getting divorced, and then I got a call from a lawyer. That’s when I realised this wasn’t just a phase,” he said.

Within three days, the woman escalated matters by formally serving him with divorce documents, refusing any attempt at amicable separation.

The husband noted that this wasn’t her first encounter with mystical guidance. “A few years ago, she went to an astrologer and it took her nearly a year to finally admit it was all nonsense,” he remarked.

His legal representative dismissed the AI-generated reading as inadmissible in court, stating that a coffee cup interpretation by a chatbot cannot serve as evidence of infidelity.