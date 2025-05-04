Woman dies in explosion before placing bomb outside bank

A 38-year-old woman died early Saturday in Thessaloniki, Greece, when a bomb she was carrying exploded before she could plant it outside a bank, police confirmed.

The explosion occurred around 5 a.m. local time, damaging several storefronts and vehicles.

“It appears that she was carrying an explosive device and planned to plant it at a bank’s ATM,” a senior police official told Reuters. “Something went wrong and exploded in her hands.”

The woman was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities said she had a criminal record related to drugs and prostitution, with past involvement in robbery and theft.

Investigations are ongoing to determine whether she had connections to extreme leftist groups.

Greece has witnessed occasional bombings linked to organized crime and politically motivated violence.

In April, a new group called Revolutionary Class Struggle claimed responsibility for a bomb explosion in central Athens, part of a broader trend of emerging domestic extremist activity.

Vanguard News