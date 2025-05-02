Winners and losers from Oborevwori’s ‘Hostile’ Takeover Of Delta APC, by Emmanuel Aziken

The jury is still out on the dispute among aides and supporters of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State as to whether his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC was a peaceful acquisition or a hostile takeover.

Whatever, the defection of the governor, his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the entire machinery of the PDP to the APC is undoubtedly the most momentous political shift in the state since the advent of the Fourth Republic. Certainly, not since the late Senator Pius Ewherido disemboweled the PDP in the 2011 election in the Central Senatorial District has the PDP suffered the kind of political humiliation it suffered last Monday.

Except something miraculous happens in the next few months, Delta State is certain to go into the next election as almost a one party state with Oborevwori and his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa having effectively transplanted the election winning brainbox of the PDP into the APC.

While the APC may win the governorship and other lower offices in a canter, the party may, however, be challenged in the presidential contest if free and fair contest is allowed and without technical glitches.

Whatever, the defection has not been generally welcomed across the state especially among the aboriginal APC and the citizenry.

Here is a rundown of some of the winners and losers from the defection or takeover as it is being called.

Governor Oborevwori

The governor is spared the serious challenge that was being expected ahead of the 2027 election. Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and all the others who had been bidding to challenge the governor now have to queue behind him. No person has ever successfully challenged an incumbent for the party’s governorship ticket in Delta State and given his achievements as hyped by Festus Keyamo last Sunday, no challenge is expected.

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa

The political godfather of the governor consolidates his position as the leader of Delta North. The budding rebellion by Senator Ned Nwoko is now expected to be quashed and all those who had queued behind Nwoko against Okowa are now bound to rue their decision as they submit to the former governor’s political leadership.

The former governor’s alleged sins if any as the aboriginal APC e-rats had been chorusing are now washed away, that is despite the fact of Okowa’s disputation of any such sins.

Festus Keyamo

The defection of Governor Oborevwori is a personal triumph for the minister of aviation as he was undoubtedly the leading facilitator of the political cataclysm that has redefined politics in Delta State.

His exuberance last Monday only told part of the story. He has also by this development freed up the houseboys and house girls who had been sequestered in the home of his major rival for leadership of the old APC in the state, that is Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. Last Sunday ahead of the defection rally he surrendered his own leadership aspiration to Oborevwori and threw shades at Omo-Agege’s statement describing himself as leader of the APC. He said then that any other person describing himself as leader was a comedian. If Keyamo desires to go to the senate after eight years as minister he almost certainly will get the backing of Oborevwori.

Delta State Treasury

It is easy to say that the treasury of the state and development of the state may have won from the defection. The fight and the economic resources that could have been channeled to the expected 2027 challenge may now be spared and used for the development of the state.

LOSERS

Ovie Omo-Agege

Senator Omo-Agege is the number one loser as his once undisputed position as leader of the party which he carried up till last Monday has now been swallowed up with the defection. His prospects of returning to the Senate could be his best prospect but only if he is able to play the politics of follow-follow which unfortunately he has not been used to. Since he left the PDP after losing to Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan in the 2006 governorship primary he has almost always journeyed as a leader. From hencefoth at meetings of the APC he may have to queue behind the governor, the serving minister, Keyamo in the order of protocol.

Chief James Ibori

Chief James Ibori had been severally reported to be the godfather of the PDP elements who lost out to Oborevwori and who gathered under the Delta Unity Group, DUG. The group had been building up to use the APC as a platform to challenge the ascendancy of Oborewvori and Okowa in the state. With the defection, Ibori will now have to submit to Oborewori and his godfather, Okowa.

Chief Great Ogboru

Great Ogboru had defected to the PDP after the 2023 election and with it grabbed a position for his son in the new government framed by Oborevwori. Sources also revealed that he was silently being prepared for the Delta Central Senatorial position until a spell reportedly took control of him. It is alleged that he was inspired to offer himself as a tool to fight Omo-Agege and with it grab the 2027 APC ticket. He as such few weeks ago announced his defection back to the APC only for him now to be forced into the hands of those he abandoned in the PDP.

Senator Ned Nwoko

Senator Nwoko had made abuse of Governor Oborevwori like his opening chorus at political events and not too long ago jumped ship to the APC from the PDP. He is now bound to reckon with Oborevwori, Okowa or whoever the machine presents to wrest the Delta North seat from him ahead of 2027.

Apolitical Delta People

While the defection has been welcomed by former PDP actors, the apolitical residents of Delta who have felt the harsh weapons of the APC federal government have had their psyche seriously bruised. They cannot imagine themselves groveling to a party that has foisted banditry, promoted the devaluation of their currency and diminished their quality of life putting its flag in their Government House!