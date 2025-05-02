Wike’s tenure as FCT minister receives praise from Arewa Youth Group

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Youths Assembly for Good Leadership (AYAGL) has expressed support for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, citing his visible impact on urban development and security reforms in Abuja.

In a statement issued by its Speaker, Ambassador Abdul Danbature, the group described Wike’s leadership as effective, particularly in his efforts to restore order, address illegal structures, and enhance security within the capital.

Danbature noted that the Minister’s early initiatives—such as the enforcement of city planning regulations, removal of unauthorized developments, and action against street trading and begging—have signaled a renewed commitment to maintaining Abuja’s master plan.

“Wike’s proactive measures in city management and collaboration with neighboring states on security have contributed to a more coordinated approach to safety and governance in the FCT,” the statement read.

The group also acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s role in appointing Wike, saying the choice reflects an intention to drive administrative efficiency and urban reform.

Danbature encouraged continued cooperation between the presidency and the FCT administration, emphasizing that synergy at the highest levels of government is essential for long-term progress and stability in the capital.

He further called on Abuja residents to comply with established regulations and support the ongoing reforms, noting that sustainable development depends on both civic responsibility and responsive governance.

The AYAGL’s remarks, the statement concluded, highlight the need for constructive collaboration between citizens, local authorities, and national leadership in ensuring the growth and security of the Federal Capital Territory.