Wike’s position on power rotation, FCT reforms in Nigeria’s best interest – Okotie-Eboh

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Prince Emma Okotie-Eboh, son of a former Minister of Finance, Chief Festus Okotie-eboh and former Chairman, Chief Great Ogboru Campaign Council in last general election under APGA has described the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister Nyesom Wike, as one of the finest politician in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic.

Okotie-Eboh, who spoke in Warri, commended Wike for becoming a household name in the Nigeria political scene due to his forthrightness.

He said: “Nyesom Wike is a politician with integrity, focused and steadfast in his dealings amongst politicians whose character traits are based strictly on shifting and opportunistic alliances such that truth, in their promises to the masses has pales into insignificance and fulfilled only in gross breaches.”

According to him, Wike as a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stalwart has exhibited a rare trait in the country’s political landscape.

He said: “He was able to demonstrate to other Niger Delta states governors that the riverine terrain is no constraint at all to taking physical infrastructural development to the real grassroot communities with the humongous financial revenue accruing into their state coffers by engaging constructing giant, Julius Berger to execute mega road projects across the length and breath of Rivers state to the delight of the people.

“This singular sagacity and commitment of engaging Julius Berger in Rivers State demonstrates his political will and courage to alleviate the sufferings of Rivers State indigenes and communities instead squandering the state finances on white elephant projects or confiscating these monies to personal aggrandizement stands him out as an indisputable political maverick and workaholic of our time.

“As an astute and steadfast politician of no mean integrity, Wike exhibited courage when he stood against his PDP shenanigans of breaking the principles of rotational presidency to the South-South geopolitical zone. Against all odds, he insisted that the presidency slot must come from the Southern region of the country as agreed. He stood stoutly and maintained his stance by working against his party choice of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar presidency but worked for the PDP at the state levels during the 2023 general election.

“How many Nigerian politicians have that guts today? And he still maintains his membership of the PDP and he’s yet to defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, till date. He demonstrated strict integrity, a rare commodity in Nigeria politics today insisting that aAgreement is agreement.

“Still on integrity, his qualms with suspended Rivers state Governor, Simi Fubara is also in line with his policy of agreement and supported an Ijaw man to become the governor of Rivers State without selfishness.

“Wike is steadfast in the pursuit of forthrightness in the demolition of structures that violate the FCT master plan irrespective of whose OX is gored. He has reshaped the structural and physical aesthetic design and beauty of the FCT, Abuja today, thus aligning with president Bola Tinubu renewed hope agenda to the benefits of all Nigerian except to the irredentists, dubious, errant, bogus and self- acclaimed money bags and pseudo political gladiators.”