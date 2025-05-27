Wike’s aide to Lamido: FCT minister doesn’t belong to your society of lawlessness

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has told a former Governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, that the minister is an advocate of the rule of law who will never condone lawlessness and impunity.

Lamido had earlier attacked the minister for the decision of the FCT Administration to seal the Wadata Plaza national secretariat of his Peoples Democratic Party PDP due to the party’s refusal to pay ground rents for 28 years despite series of notifications since September 2023.

Describing Wike as a disaster in the PDP, the former Jigawa governor asked the party’s National working Committee NWC to expel him.

However, Olayinka said Wike does not belong to Lamido’s society of impunity and lawlessness.

Noting that the minister is too busy to exchange words with someone who believes the PDP begins and ends in Jigawa state, Olayinka questioned Lamido’s contributions to the PDP, aside fielding himself and his children as the party’s candidates, since he left office in 2025.

Olayinka said; “We don’t have time to exchange words with someone who carries on like PDP as a party is only about his Jigawa, where he is the beginning and the end of the party.

“Since he left office as governor in 2015, what has PDP produced in Jigawa, apart from Sule Lamido and his children as the party’s candidates?

“On the PDP Secretariat, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is not a member of Sule Lamido’s society of impunity and lawlessness. For him, everyone must obey the laws as far as dealing with the FCT is concerned”.