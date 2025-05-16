Wike/Fubara crisis deepens as supporters clash at Port Harcourt town hall meeting

Sim Fubara and Nyeosm Wike

…Disrupts Peace Process

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

Supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, and the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, clashed verbally during a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt.

The meeting, aimed at providing a roadmap for peace and reconciliation in the state, was disrupted by heated exchanges between both camps.

The event, which brought together supporters from both sides alongside other Rivers State indigenes and residents, was intended to foster dialogue towards resolving the ongoing political tensions in the state.

Trouble began when the President General of the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI), Bright Amaewhule, declared that “there’s no indigene of Rivers State that will not recognize the role GDI played in the emergence of Sim Fubara as Governor of Rivers State.”

He credited GDI for moving Fubara across local governments during the campaign period, asserting that it was their effort, not the Minister’s, that secured Fubara’s acceptance among the people.

Amaewhule further alleged that certain individuals who later surrounded Fubara influenced him to ignore the political party that brought him to power, contributing to the ongoing conflict.

Rivers State Labour Party Chairman, Hilda Dokubo, visibly upset by Amaewhule’s remarks, stormed out of the hall in protest, stating, “I can’t sit here and listen to this.” She was eventually persuaded by the organizers to return.

In response, Mr. Kenwell Ibanibo questioned the role of GDI in the crisis, asking, “What did he [Fubara] do to warrant the first impeachment attempt after just five months?” He suggested that certain influential individuals were behind the impeachment attempt, triggering an uproar from supporters of the FCT Minister, led by Chibike Ikenga, the factional Rivers APC Publicity Secretary.

Verbal exchanges escalated, with a Wike supporter shouting, “Insult Wike now! Una go still beg, una go still come lie down. Person wey lie down never stand up, una dey talk!” Hilda Dokubo, who had returned to her seat, responded fiercely, “Him no go lie down! I say him no go lie down!”

As tensions flared, the program’s anchor struggled to restore order, while Jake Epelle, a human rights activist, made efforts to calm the crowd. Ibanibo eventually agreed to leave the stage temporarily, which helped to ease the tension and allowed the event to proceed.

When Ann-Kio Briggs, another rights activist, took the floor to speak on resolving the crisis, she too was interrupted by Mr. Ikenga. She responded firmly, “If I don’t speak for you, I speak for myself,” demanding to be heard.

This clash came just five days after Wike publicly warned Governor Fubara to ensure his supporters maintain decorum if he genuinely seeks peace. The Minister issued the warning during his monthly media chat in Abuja.