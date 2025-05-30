Wike congratulates Okpebholo’s Appeal Court victory, urges more commitment to serving Edo people

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has congratulated the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, on the Appeal Court judgment, affirming his election in the September 2024 governorship poll.

In a statement on Wednesday, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike urged the governor to “remain focused and committed to good governance and provision of democracy dividends to the people.”

The Minister described the Appeal Court judgment as a further confirmation of the mandate freely and genuinely given to Okpebholo by the people of Edo State.

He reiterated his belief in Governor Okpebholo’s ability to continue to provide good governance, saying; “I have watched him since he assumed office and I can say that he has been doing well for Edo State and its people.

“For me, I believe in him, and I am confident that his government will have sustainable impact on Edo State.”

While urging the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate,

Asuerime Ighodalo to accept the Appeal Court judgment, the FCT Minister said he (Ighodalo) should in the collective interest of Edo State, accept the judgment and allow the sleeping dogs of the election to lie.”