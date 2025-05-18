Why Yoruba films have been very successful in recent times – Abdulmalik Bashiru

By Ayo Onikoyi

With the massive success of Yoruba films like Seven Doors, Lisabi, Anikulapo, amongst others it is unarguable that the genre has enjoyed significant growth and rising filmmaker and producer, Abdulmalik Bashiru shares an insight as possible reason behind this.

“The Yoruba movie industry has grown significantly, producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences worldwide. However, factors limiting its growth include limited funding and piracy. To overcome these challenges, I suggest we start investing in new talents, improving production quality, and exploring new distribution channels,” he said.

Abdulmalik Bashiru is rapidly emerging as one of Nollywood’s most dynamic talents, wearing multiple hats as an actor, producer, and production manager. Known for his compelling performances and behind-the-scenes expertise, Bashiru credits his passion for storytelling as the foundation of his career.

“I chose acting because it allows me to bring characters to life and express myself creatively,” he said. His journey into the movie industry began with local theater, gradually evolving into a full-fledged career in film. This transition opened doors into not just acting, but also film production and management.

Bashiru’s versatility, however, comes with its challenges. Juggling multiple roles on a film set demands intense focus and coordination. “Acting requires emotional presence, producing demands financial and creative oversight, and production management involves detailed logistics and on-set problem-solving,” he explained. “Balancing them all requires organization, attention to detail, and strong multitasking skills.”

Despite the breadth of his responsibilities, acting remains closest to his heart. “I want to be remembered as a versatile actor who created memorable characters and left a lasting impact on stories,” he said.

His experiences in filmmaking have tested his creativity—particularly during a complex shoot with limited resources. Bashiru recalled having to improvise solutions on set, emphasizing the importance of adaptability, teamwork, and clear communication with cast and crew.

With an extensive portfolio of projects including Iromi, Maria Mara, Anikulapo, Malika, Abarapa, and Batiko, Bashiru continues to build an impressive resume. His latest film, Batiko, tells a powerful story of perseverance through the eyes of a determined woman fighting for a better future for herself and her children. “It’s emotional, inspiring, and full of hope,” he said of the film.

For Bashiru, a successful film blends strong storytelling, rich characters, and high production quality. His top five films of 2024—Maria Mara, Komolu, Bully, Iromi, and Ayetale—reflect these qualities, standing out for their emotional depth and cultural resonance.

As Bashiru continues to push creative boundaries, his commitment to the craft and to the Yoruba film industry remains steadfast. Whether in front of the camera or behind it, Abdulmalik Bashiru is clearly a name to watch in Nigerian cinema.