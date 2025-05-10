Why women are more attracted to bald men

By Sola Ogundipe

While some men worry about losing their hair, others are getting attention from women, so if your hair starts thinning, don’t panic, as your baldness might work in your favour.

Today, standards seem to be shifting away from the traditional full-head-of-hair look as many women are drawn to bald men. This surprise trend sparks curiosity. Why do women often find bald men more attractive than those with thick hair?

Saturday Vanguard spoke to some women and their responses are interesting. Sandra, a 40-year-old prefers baldness in men because it is easy to maintain, and requires less fuss and effort.

“A tidy appearance projects confidence, and a man is more attractive when he looks well-groomed and self-assured. I’m naturally more responsive toward a bald man,” Sandra noted.

Jane, a 25-year-old student, prefers bald male partners. “Bald men often stand out in a crowd. Their look is bold and memorable and this distinctiveness can make them more attractive because it hints at uniqueness and strength,” she remarked.

For Funke, 32, baldness is a turn-on. “I love having a bald man as a date, I consider baldness rather sexy. In addition, baldness often signals maturity, experience, and confidence. From my experience, bald men tend to be more dominant and assertive.”

Baldness often signals maturity, and women tend to see bald men as more experienced and confident. Over time, baldness has become linked with becoming more dominant and assertive. These traits are attractive because they suggest strength and stability. In evolution, such signs of maturity may indicate good genes and safety for offspring.

Research shows that bald men are often seen as socially dominant without being threatening. They are also viewed as more mature, smarter, better educated, and honest.

Male baldness have some unexpected benefits according to a new study that found that women are more attracted to bald men than to men with hair. Researchers surveyed 2,000 women about what features they find most appealing, and while a muscular build was rated the highest, a bald head came in second. The survey further confirms the attraction to male baldness.

Jessica Leoni, a spokesperson for Illicit Encounters, which led the study, says looks are subjective, even as she added that bald men can be among the most attractive.

In the survey, 2,000 women rated features they find attractive. A muscular build was the top choice—42 percent of women selected it. Close behind was a bald head at 40 percent.

Other preferred traits included blue eyes (38 percent, a beard (36 percent ), dark hair (31 percent ), and curly hair (30 percent). Additional features that ranked highly included high cheekbones (26 percent), blonde hair (22 percent), green eyes (21 percent ), and a hairy chest (18 percent). Tattoos appealed to 10 percent, and piercings to 7 percent.

The data suggest that instead of trying to stop hair loss, men with male pattern baldness should embrace it. Some men choose to shave their heads completely, while there are men who feel upset when they start balding and wear hats or a wig.

Researchers urge men to own their bald look. On the flip side, other men admit that being bald gives them confidence, makes them to feel more outgoing now and to get more admiration.

Scientists think that baldness developed as a sign of social dominance. Bald men are often seen as confident, honest, smart, and diplomatic. They also tend to be less aggressive and more mature socially.

Confidence boosts attraction, and bald men may gain confidence because they accept themselves. When a man carries himself with self-assurance, it naturally draws women. Confidence can make anyone more attractive, regardless of hair.

Bald men appear often in movies, baldness showcases power and charm. Instead of being a flaw, it’s now seen as a feature of allure and strength. Famous faces help change public perceptions little by little. Celebrities openly sport baldness and look great doing it, and as society becomes more accepting, women see bald men as equally attractive.

Baldness often associates with age and life experience and women may see bald men as more settled and capable. Some believe baldness reflects good health or vitality. It’s like a visual cue for strength and resilience. These perceptions can influence attraction deeply.

Evolutionary biology suggests certain traits attract women more. Well-built, masculine features send signals about fertility and strength. Baldness can be a part of masculinity signals that catch the eye. These signals are powerful because they tie directly to biologically driven attraction.

Even psychologists agree that self-assured men tend to be more attractive overall. Surveys show women often rate bald men as more dominant, trustworthy, and attractive. These patterns hold across many cultures and age groups.

Overall, many factors make women find bald men more attractive. Confidence, maturity, and a distinctive look play big roles. Society is shifting towards more accepting standards that celebrate all forms of appearance. If you’re bald or considering it, remember that self-assurance is your biggest asset. Your authenticity and confidence shine louder than hair. Redefine “attractive”—be proud and own your unique style. After all, true attraction stems from inner strength and confidence.