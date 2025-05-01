Why we signed Sabinus, Sarkin Dariya as ambassadors – Edin & People

By Nnasom David

In a bold move to amplify its message of trusted real estate investment in Nigeria, Edin & People Limited, one of the nation’s fastest-growing property development companies, has unveiled Mr. Funny, popularly known as Sabinus, and Sarkin Dariya as its official Brand Ambassadors.

This announcement was made during a press conference held at the company’s head office in Abuja, where media personalities, real estate investors, and industry stakeholders gathered to witness the strategic alliance aimed at promoting affordable land ownership and transparent property deals in Nigeria.

“Sabinus and Sarkin Dariya represents authenticity and the voice of the people. Their comedic brilliance connects deeply with Nigerians across all walks of life,” said Arc. Ijahenda James, Managing Director of Edin & People Limited. “By partnering with them, we’re not only raising awareness about genuine land for sale in Abuja and other locations, but also reinforcing our brand’s core value — making homeownership possible for every Nigerian.”

Sabinus and Sarkin Dariya, known for their viral skits content and popular catchphrases, brings their unique charm to the partnership, which is expected to feature in: Digital campaigns, Property site tours, Relatable skits, Educational content on land investment in Nigeria, amongst others.

“Real estate no be joke o! I’m excited to be part of something this impactful,” Sabinus shared during the event. “Buying land in Nigeria without stress? That’s the dream. And trust me, with Edin & People, it’s 100% legit!” Said Sarkin Dariya.

This collaboration aligns with Edin & People’s broader mission to bridge Nigeria’s housing gap by offering: Flexible payment plans, Verified real estate deals, Easy access to affordable properties across major cities, amongst others.

With this partnership, Edin & People Limited reinforces its leadership as a reliable real estate company in Nigeria, combining credibility, cultural relevance, and innovative investment opportunities for aspiring landowners.