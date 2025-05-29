Why we defected to APC – A’Ibom PDP chairmanship aspirant

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A chairmanship aspirant in the October 2024 local government elections under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform in Esit Eket LGA, Pastor Eseme Udi, has explained that he and his supporters defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to years of oppression and neglect.

In a statement issued by his media consultant, Daniel Edon, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, Pastor Udi expressed optimism that the APC would offer better treatment to the people of Ward 9.

“We have been in PDP since the return of civil rule in Nigeria, but what have we gained? The people of Ward 9 have been marginalized, deprived, and oppressed,” Udi said. “We are tired of being neglected. The people were just waiting for someone to lead the way — and that time has come.”

He continued, “I have seen what the APC has done at the national level. I have a catalog of the party’s achievements, and I believe there is hope in the APC. We are convinced the APC will treat our people better than the PDP did.”

According to the statement, the APC leadership in Esit Eket Ward 9 formally received Pastor Udi and his supporters into the party on May 26, 2025.

While addressing the new members at the APC secretariat, Esit Eket Chapter Chairman, Mr. Daniel Assam, described the defection as a “movement,” expressing appreciation for Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s role in strengthening the party.

“We welcome you with open arms,” Assam said. “We thank the Senate President for organizing the party’s growth. But let me remind everyone — respect the party’s constitution. Anyone who comes with personal interests must drop them. Let’s work together to achieve our collective goals. Everything anyone wants must be done through consultation with party leadership.”

Also speaking, former lawmaker for Esit Eket/Ibeno State Constituency, Dr. Usoro Akpanuso, described the defection as a testament to APC’s growing political strength.

“For the entire Ward 9 to move into APC is a significant political development. The rate of defection to APC across the country is remarkable. It can only be God behind this exodus. Imagine — PDP, which some people once called a religion, is now moving en masse to APC. It is unbelievable,” he said.