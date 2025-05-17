Why we chose Lagos as host city for 2025 AFRIMA – Orgainzers

…Entry submissions portal opens on May 27

By Benjamin Njoku

Organizers of All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, during the week announced Lagos as host of the 2025 edition of the continental music event, citing its track record of delivering a world-class event as the reason for the selection.

While announcing Lagos as the host city, Angela Martins, Director for Social Development, Culture and Sport at the African Union Commission, said the state has consistently been an excellent host.

She noted that Lagos’ strong track record is a key reason the AU and the International Committee are confident it will once again deliver a world-class event.

“I warmly congratulate the city of Lagos for being chosen to host AFRIMA 2025. The city truly reflects the spirit of African music full of rhythm, creativity, and vibrant energy. Lagos has the right mix of modern facilities, good hospitality, strong media presence, and security and transport systems that make it ideal for hosting a major global event,” she said.

AFRIMA 2025 is expected to feature over 1,600 nominees, including their teams, over 60,000 visitors and delegates,more than 2,300 production crew members, and an audience of over 400 million viewers globally during the live broadcast.

At a landmark event held during the week at its headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia the African Union also revealed the much-awaited AFRIMA 2025 Calendar, detailing the events, key dates, and milestones that will lead up to the grand finale which will take place on November 25-30, 2025 in Lagos.

The AFRIMA 2025 is anchored on a bold theme titled, ‘Unstoppable Africa,’ which was also one of the key elements revealed at the Addis Ababa event. At the unveiling, the International Committee announced that the entry submission for AFRIMA 2025 will officially open on May 27 and close on August 8, 2025.