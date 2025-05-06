Why Taraba is emerging as a prime destination for local and foreign investors – Jalingo

The Taraba State Government has highlighted the state’s unique advantages in agriculture, mining, and its young, dynamic population as key factors driving both local and foreign investors to choose Taraba over other states in Nigeria.

The government attributes the state’s growing appeal to a conducive business environment that fosters growth and attracts investment.

Barrister Zainab Jalingo, Commissioner for Information and Reorientation, shared these insights in a statement released on Tuesday, announcing the upcoming Taraba State International Investment Summit (Taravest 2025).

The summit, scheduled for May 21, 2025, in Jalingo, the state’s capital, will focus on the theme, “Unlocking Taraba’s Investment Potentials: Advancing Agriculture, Energy, Mining, and Industrialization (AEMI) for Sustainable Growth and Development.”

Jalingo emphasized that the inaugural summit will serve as a crucial platform to showcase Taraba’s investments in security and infrastructure—critical pillars of a favorable business environment.

“Taraba has become the most preferred investment destination in Nigeria’s North-East due to its deliberate focus on securing lives and property, its strategic economic positioning, and its rich natural resources,” Jalingo stated.

She further noted that Taraba’s comparative advantages in agriculture and mining, along with a young, vibrant population, present compelling opportunities for both local and foreign investors.

“These assets, coupled with an administration that prioritizes ease of doing business, position Taraba as a gateway for economic transformation in the region,” she added.

Looking ahead to the summit, Jalingo shared that Taravest will not only provide a comprehensive overview of the state’s macroeconomic outlook and investment climate but will also feature sector-specific analyses, financial strategies, and insightful discussions led by renowned economists, business leaders, and government officials.