Why NUJ, NBA, ASUU, Clergymen, CSOs, traditional rulers should endorse Gov Okpebholo’s anti-cultism fight

Okpebholo

By FRED ITUA

Is the war against cultism in Edo State winnable? Yes, it is—and Governor Monday Okpebholo is demonstrating this with courage, clarity, and commitment. While cultism has long been a deeply entrenched menace in the social and criminal landscape of Edo State—festering in schools, communities, and even political spaces—the narrative is shifting. For the first time in a long time, we are witnessing a government not only speaking against cultism but taking decisive steps to dismantle its roots and consequences.

Governor Okpebholo inherited a state bruised by cult-related violence, from senseless killings on campuses to brutal street reprisals in local government areas. It was a crisis that had, over the years, defied tokenistic responses. But what this administration is offering is not tokenism—it is strategy, backed by law, executed with resolve, and powered by a belief that safety is a right, not a privilege.

Governor Okpebholo’s anti-cultism campaign is not just about today’s safety—it is about the legacy we leave behind. It is about reclaiming campuses, streets, markets, shrines, and sacred spaces that have been infiltrated by darkness. It is about making sure that a 13-year-old boy in Iruekpen, a girl in Auchi Polytechnic, or a trader in Upper Mission Road no longer lives in fear. It is about showing that governance in Edo State is not about occupying an office—it is about taking responsibility and protecting lives.

This is why the Governor’s directive to turn demolished cult dens into symbols of statehood—police stations, youth centres, rehabilitation clinics, and libraries—is profound. These are not random decisions; they are deliberate responses to reclaim physical, psychological, and ideological spaces.

Under Governor Okpebholo’s anti-cultism campaign, key successes have been recorded. There has been an increase in the arrests and prosecution of cult leaders and members. In collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, DSS, and local security networks, the state government launched a targeted offensive against cultism hotspots across Benin City, Ekpoma, Auchi, and other flashpoints. In the last two months alone, security agencies have arrested over 120 suspected cultists, many of whom are now facing prosecution. Unlike in the past, this administration ensures that arrests do not end in silence—they proceed to the courtroom.

The war against cultism has equally witnessed a disruption of cult activities and recovery of weapons. Intelligence-led operations have led to the disruption of initiation ceremonies, the sealing off of meeting locations, and the recovery of arms, charms, and dangerous weapons. The governor’s directive to security operatives has been clear: no tolerance, no compromise, no retreat. This has inspired confidence among citizens who now tip off authorities with actionable intelligence.

This audacious campaign has received legislative backing and policy reforms. One of the strengths of this fight is its legal reinforcement. The governor initiated amendments to the state’s anti-cultism law, tightening loopholes and providing stiffer sentences for both perpetrators and enablers. The law also empowers community vigilantes and recognised security outfits to legally collaborate with the police on cult-related intelligence and operations. This legislative clarity has removed bureaucratic barriers that often delay justice.

The campaign has also witnessed community mobilisation and youth sensitisation. Governor Okpebholo understands that arrests alone are not enough; cultism thrives on misinformation, fear, and youthful desperation. The administration has therefore embarked on aggressive youth sensitization campaigns in schools, markets, and worship centers. Working with the Ministry of Education, anti-cultism clubs are being resuscitated in secondary schools, while tertiary institutions are being engaged through student union governments and faith-based fellowships to combat peer pressure and organised recruitment rings.

Another major boost for the campaign is the partnership with religious and traditional institutions. In a shift from past approaches, the state government is leveraging the influence of traditional rulers, pastors, and imams to delegitimise cultism as a means of power. Town halls have been held in Esanland, Edo South, and Edo North where palace chiefs and youth leaders signed public declarations renouncing cultism and pledging support to the Governor’s campaign.

This has given the war a cultural and moral backbone.

The Governor has equally made a firm commitment to the improvement of the security architecture in the state. The reinforcement of the Edo State Security Corps and coordination with vigilante groups has brought visible presence and quick response to formerly neglected areas. Governor Okpebholo has also approved funds for logistics and welfare of field operatives—because fighting crime effectively requires that those who risk their lives are motivated and well-equipped.

But this is just the beginning. For this anti-cultism campaign to be sustained and institutionalized beyond media headlines, it must become a people’s movement. We therefore call on all critical stakeholders to lend their voice and weight to this war.

To the revered traditional rulers across the state, this is the time to go beyond palace meetings. Public declarations, youth summits, and community watchdog structures must be backed by royal authority. As the spiritual and cultural authority no law enforcement agency can match, these leaders must publicly denounce and de-legitimize cultism during village meetings, festivals, and palace gatherings. They must instruct youth leaders and community chiefs to report cult activities and bar them from masquerading as cultural groups. Also, the enforcement of cultural sanctions on families and compounds known to harbour cultists is key. When the throne frowns, the people listen.

To pastors of megachurches, imams of large mosques, and spiritual leaders, your pulpits must become platforms of truth and safety. Condemn cultism openly and counsel the confused.

To content creators, skit makers, influencers, and celebrities, reject the romanticization of cult culture. Don’t make comedy out of tragedy. Use your reach to save lives.

To student leaders, NANS representatives, and campus journalists, be allies, not apologists. Speak up. Advocate reform. Support whistleblowing systems.

To the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ; Nigerian Bar Association, NBA; Nigerian Medical Association, NMA; and other professional bodies, we urge you to take public positions in support of the administration’s efforts. Host seminars. Write communiqués. Lend legal and moral support.

Let it be said in our time that Edo State stood firm against a generational menace and chose peace over violence. Governor Monday Okpebholo has demonstrated that with leadership, focus, and bold action, the war against cultism is winnable. But he cannot do it alone.

Let every Edo son and daughter, home and abroad, rise to this noble fight. Cultism must die so that Edo may live.

*Fred Itua is the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor.