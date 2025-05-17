Why Nigeria’s presidential system should be reviewed – Tonye Cole

Tonye Cole

Former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, has called for a critical reassessment of Nigeria’s current presidential system of government, arguing that it does not suit the country’s unique realities.

Speaking during an interview on Politics Today on Channels Television, Cole asserted that the system, modelled after the American presidential structure, has failed to foster accountability or build resilient institutions in Nigeria.

According to him, it is susceptible to manipulation by a few individuals, making it ineffective in addressing the nation’s governance challenges.

“This American system that we call the presidential system in Nigeria, we need to go and readdress it. We cannot import the parliamentary system of the UK, and it will not work here; we cannot import a presidential system, and it will not work here,” he said on Friday.

“Every African in their country are satisfied with the political system and democracy they have, but they will tell you no. Why? Because it is contrary to who we are, absolutely contrary.”

Cole emphasised that successful nations have built governance systems tailored to their historical and cultural contexts. He cited Arab countries and China as examples that have consciously rejected Western political models in favor of homegrown systems better aligned with their societal values.

He further argued that many Africans feel disconnected from the democratic systems they operate under, noting that these models often conflict with traditional African values and governance practices.

He advocated for a return to Nigeria’s indigenous political foundations, which he believes were effective before colonisation disrupted them.

“Let us build an African, Nigerian-focused political system, and we will have it. We had a political system before the Europeans came, and we had a political system even when the slave trade was going on. So, what are we running away from? We know what to do,” Cole said.