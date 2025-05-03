Why level of financial literacy is very low in Nigeria – Expert, Adetutu Audu

Financial expert and one of the CEOs of the World Financial Group (WFG) | Canada & U.S, Oluwasegun Makinde has described financial literacy and awareness in Nigeria as very low.

Makinde reacting to the recent loss of huge money to Ponzi schemes said when measured against the complexity of today’s financial world the financial literacy level of Nigerians is very low.

‘Many can use financial apps, but few understand how credit scoring works, how to build long-term retirement plans, or how tax impacts investment growth. What we have is financial convenience, not financial intelligence.’ Makinde disclosed.

According to him risk is not a number—it’s a language. And sadly, many people have not been taught how to read it.

‘I assess investment risk by asking four questions: What is the source of return?

What are the guarantees or lack thereof?

Is the underlying asset traceable, regulated, and liquid? Can the average investor exit if needed?

I also match risk to life phase. A 25-year-old and a 55-year-old may both have $50,000, but the same investment can represent very different levels of risk. I encourage clients to approach risk not emotionally, but strategically—knowing that long-term gains are built on consistent, well-structured, and diversified portfolios, not promises of double-your-money overnight.

Education is our greatest defense against scams. He noted.

The dynamic leader with a dual-career track record in Data Science and Financial Services, bringing over 5 years of impact-driven leadership in financial education, business development, and organizational growth is however hopeful because awareness is rising, especially among younger professionals.

His mission,he said is to help bridge the gap—to convert curiosity into clarity and then into confidence.

What are the three key steps an organization should take to improve its financial standing? Makinde revealed that there should be Cash Flow Clarity: Track every inflow and outflow. Profitability starts with visibility,optimize debt and capital structure: Not all debt is bad, but unmanaged debt is dangerous. Balance short-term obligations with long-term growth. As well as invest in Talent and Tools: Financial health is built on operational excellence. Train your people and digitize your processes.

And above all, have a strategy—not just a budget.

So what is the most significant financial challenge facing Nigeria and the world today?

The financial expert said globally, it is wealth inequality and lack of financial resilience. While

in Nigeria it is currency instability and weak financial infrastructure.

Solutions, according to him include: expanding access to credible financial education, strengthening policy for consumer protection,

encouraging long-term investing habits,digital inclusion to reach the underserved and promoting diaspora-backed innovation and remittance optimization.

The country, Makinde said has potential—but Nigerians must build systems that reward integrity, not shortcuts.

What are three financial changes he anticipates over the next 10 years?

‘AI-driven financial planning will become mainstream—advisors will shift from calculators to consultative coaching. Tokenization of assets (real estate, bonds, etc.) will allow even low-income earners to invest fractionally. And behavioral finance will dominate product design—more tools will be built to guide habits, not just returns.

We’re moving from products to personalized platforms. He disclosed

His greatest achievement in his financial career so far, Makinde pointed out is helping over 400 families and corporations across North America gain clarity on their financial future, and building a multi-million-dollar agency that supports hundreds of advisors. ‘ ‘But more than the numbers, it’s the testimonies: people who have gone from debt to stability, from stress to strategy.

Also, being one of those to qualify for Tiger School and breaking into the top 0.01% performers in my field within 5 years is a testimony to what vision, systems, and mentorship can produce., he enthused.

Makinde is the CEO at World Financial Group (WFG), overseeing a cross-border financial agency licensed in both Canada and the U.S., with close to $4 million in annual revenue.

Trained and mentored nearly 1,000 financial advisors, raising multiple six-figure income earners, and ranked among the top 0.1% of performers company-wide.

Recognized as a Tiger School Qualifier, awarded to top-tier executives demonstrating consistent excellence and leadership in financial planning.