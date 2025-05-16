Why I’m scared of marriage – Mr Macaroni

Screenshot

Popular Nigerian skit maker and actor, Mr Macaroni, has disclosed that he is afraid of getting married due to deep-seated fears of emotional vulnerability and unreciprocated love.

The 32-year-old content creator made the revelation during an appearance on Dating In Lagos, where he explained why he has chosen to stay single for now.

“When I notice that I start liking someone, I always try to pull back because I don’t want to be in a relationship,” he said. “I’m not thinking about marriage. I did not say I won’t get married, I’m just saying I’m not thinking about it right now.”

Macaroni, whose real name is Debo Adebayo, stressed that his biggest concern lies in committing deeply to someone who may not feel the same way.

“My fear is I cannot commit myself on the level to share my life and love with a person,” he admitted. “I’m just very scared that they might not reciprocate and hurt me and that will mess things up for me.”

The skit maker further revealed that such emotional hurt could affect his focus and productivity.

“When I love, I love completely and when the other person does something to hurt me, I can lose focus. Right now, I’m 100% committed to my career. That is where I’m at right now. I’m not yet fully convinced about the institution. I have zoned out.”

Despite his reservations about marriage, Mr Macaroni confirmed that he has experienced love in the past and still holds feelings for someone, although circumstances have kept them apart.

“It’s not that I’ve not been in love. There’s someone that I really loved and I still love her but there are a lot of circumstances that cannot make us to be together, a lot of different tests,” he said.

Vanguard News